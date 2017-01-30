London Raiders silence Thunder

London Raiders huddle around their net before play (pic John Scott) Archant

MK Thunder 2 London Raiders 3

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

London Raiders bounced back from home defeat against Invicta to beat Milton Keynes in the National League last night.

The visitors, beaten 4-3 on their own ice by the Dynamos on Saturday, failed to capitalise on an early powerplay chance when Nidal Phillips was binned for hooking, but then killed off slashing penalties against Brandon Miles and Julian Smith, which had given the hosts 93 seconds with a two-man advantage.

Raiders opened the scoring in the 13th minute when Slavomir Buda set up Alan Lack to score and it was 2-0 just 17 seconds later as Miles and Stewart Tait combined to create the chance for Sam Roberts to find the net.

But Thunder hit back early in the middle period as Tom Mboya struck on a powerplay, with Raiders defenceman Andy Munroe serving a roughing minor.

The home side saw Luke Reynolds ejected with a match penalty for spearing just past the midway point, as Raiders lost JJ Pitchley to a slashing minor.

And the visitors went 3-1 up on the major powerplay, as captain Tom Davis and Matt France combined to set up Buda.

Raiders killed off penalties against Lack (hooking) and France (tripping) either side of the second interval, but Thunder scored their second goal of the night while Pitchley was sitting out an interference minor as Connor Goode beat Euan King.

And the visitors were handed a late scare when Lack was binned for tripping in the final minute and Thunder withdrew goalie David Wride for an extra skater to make it a 6-on-4, before Raiders held on until the buzzer.

Scorers, Thunder: Tom Mboya 1 Connor Goode 1 Ross Green 0+2 Jakub Klima* 0+2. Raiders: Slavomir Buda* 1+1 Alan Lack 1 Sam Roberts 1 Brandon Miles 0+1 Stewart Tait 0+1 Tom Davis 0+1 Matt France 0+1.

Penalty minutes: Thunder 33 Raiders 20.

Shots faced: David Wride (MK, 59.07) 15-12-6=33-3 Euan King (L) 7-15-7=29-2.

Referee: Tom Stephenson.