Martial Arts: Veras Academy earn titles on French trip

12:06 24 January 2017

Veras Academy celebrate their recent success

The latest news from Veras Academy

Five junior boys from Veras Academy went continental in their quest for glory as they travelled to Paris for the Val-de-Marne Karate Combat League Championship.

Liam Veras, Luca Veras, Dylan Gibson, Isaac Gibson and Jack Gentili-Walsh were the quintet who joined forces with French club Team USF Karate for the event.

Competing in the 10-11 years under-35kg category, Liam Veras returned to the UK as the champion of the competition organised by the French Federation of Karate.

Brother Luca was another to emerge victorious, winning the eight-to-nine years under-35kg division.

Also triumphant was Dylan Gibson, who took home the six-to-seven years under-25kg title.

Brother Isaac finished on the podium too, coming third in the eight-to-nine years under-25kg category.

Gentili-Walsh turned in a solid display in his division to place fifth in the eight-to-nine years under-30kg competition.

Veras Academy sensei Raphael Veras was pleased with the results in France, commenting: The children work extremely hard and were pleased at being given the opportunity to fight in a competition that is judged fairer than many competitions in the UK.”

The success in France followed that at the National Colour Belt Championships in Sheffield earlier in the month.

Luan Veras took gold in the 12-13 years under-45kg kata, with brother Luca triumphant in the eight-to-nine years kumite, and Andras Tamas claiming the under-84kg kumite title.

Luca Veras later teamed up with Isaac Gibson and Gentili-Walsh to win the eight-to-nine years team kata, while the trio of Dawn Kavanagh, Donna Blake and Abigail Gomes took gold in the over-18s team kata.

Silvers were taken by Lucca Campbell, Blake and Naveah Thomas, and the trio of Luan Veras, Liam Veras and Seyhan Cinar.

Bronze went to Luan Veras, Isaac Gibson, Gary Campbell, Robert Stanev and Cinar, as well as Tamas and Marco Correia in the team kumite.

For further information about our activities email info@verasacademy.co.uk or call 07886495135.

