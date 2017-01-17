Search

Derby delight for Wapping seconds

12:00 17 January 2017

Wapping men's seconds (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping men's seconds (pic Iain McAuslan)

Deflected Davies effort proves decisive against East London

Wapping's Tom Scrase fires goalwards (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping seconds claimed bragging rights over East London in their East League Division One derby at the weekend.

The game started 30 minutes late, as a frozen pitch thawed out, and East London needed just 22 seconds to find a way past debutant goalie James Bowler. Wapping recovered from that early shock to dominate play for the next quarter of an hour and they got back on terms when Alain Traill slid to meet Dom Oliver’s precise pass at a short corner.

Both sides had chances to take the lead before half time, with Wapping enjoying more possession after the restart.

East London’s defence held firm, but the pressure eventually told when Wapping forced another short corner 10 minutes from time and Ollie Davies fired home with the aid of a deflection.

Wapping's John Pinot goes on the attack (pic Iain McAuslan)

The home side had a late chance to snatch a point, but Tom Sibley’s timely tackle denied them and Ollie Salvesen, captain Charley Wright and player of the match James Fanger saw Wapping play out time to seal the points.

The thirds beat Colchester by the same margin as Ross Townsley and George Smeaton netted, while the sixths saw off Old Southendian 2-1 as Chris Young and Dave Charlesworth struck.

Alex Riddick, Harry Frost and Ollie Kean helped the sevenths to a 3-3 draw with Saffron Walden thirds, while the ninths romped to an 8-0 win over Saffron sixths, with Bryn Ford-Jones, Will Daniels and Alex Newman all netting braces and Rel Desai and Matt Wheeler also on target.

Goals from Nick Grimwood and Ed Richards saw the tenths to a 2-1 win over Romford seconds, while Paul Whelan (two), Tom Scrase and Alex van Milligen netted as the 11ths beat Waltham Forest Otters 4-1.

The news was not so good for the women as the seconds lost 3-2 to Chelmsford, despite goals from Alice Gage and Rachel Haseloff, and the fifths went down 3-1 to Old Loughts thirds, with Ella van den Brink grabbing the consolation.

Eight other matches involving Wapping teams were postponed, but the club have 18 fixtures scheduled on Saturday.

