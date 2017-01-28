Hockey Super 6s to be streamed live

Hockey's Indoor Super 6s are taking place at the SSE Arena, Wembley this weekend (pic rskg.co.uk) RSK Ghowry www.rskg.co.uk

England Hockey reveal link with Facebook and UNILAD

England Hockey have secured a groundbreaking triple online streaming offer for the Hockey Super 6s event, which take place at Wembley’s SSE Arena on Sunday (January 29).

The women’s and men’s final matches will be streamed on both Team GB and UNILAD’s Facebook Live pages to a combined following of more than 26 million.

In addition, the semi-finals and finals will all be streamed on England Hockey’s own Facebook page, giving comprehensive digital access to hockey’s showpiece event.

Among the commentary team on the day will be Olympic gold medalist Maddie Hinch and fellow Olympians Dan Fox and Sam Ward.

Since the women’s historic gold medal at the Rio Olympics, hockey has continued to flourish and this is another example of the sport’s reach into the public consciousness in the digital age.

As part of Team GB’s historic success in Brazil, England Hockey are delighted to now present the sport back in front of Team GB’s devoted and enthusiastic digital fanbase.

With athletes appearing on ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’, presenting live on ITV1 at the National Television Awards and becoming household names, the sport’s reach continues to grow exponentially.

The impact has also been felt at grassroots level with a significant increase in youth participation, and continued growth in commercial interest.

England Hockey commercial director Jonathan Cockcroft said: “We are delighted that both Team GB and UNILAD will be streaming the Super 6s and it is a significant step forward for the sport to reach digital audiences of that magnitude.

“The Super 6s is an excellent showcase for the sport: fast paced, dynamic and well-suited to a digital audience, and we look forward to opening our sport up to even more people.

“With the men’s Hockey World League this summer and the women’s World Cup next year, we have major hockey events coming up on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and there are very exciting times ahead for our sport.”

Liam Harrington, chief exective officer of UNILAD, added: “We’re absolutely delighted to be supporting the Super 6s. Opening the sport up to our digital audience will hopefully help hockey flourish and grow in a way that it has never been seen before.”

The Super 6s is the culmination of our indoor tournament featuring the best women’s and men’s players in the country.

GB’s gold medal-winning women’s team will be hosting a parade and autograph sessions on the day, and the men’s Olympians will also be meeting supporters at the event at the SSE Arena, Wembley.

Facebook users can tune in at facebook.com/TeamGB, facebook.com/UniladFootball and facebook.com/EnglandHockey.

The finals take place at 4pm (women) and 5.15pm (men) and the stream will also be shared at facebook.com/UNILADMag.

Maddie Hinch is also scheduled to host a UNILAD Snapchat takeover on Sunday via their @UNILADsnap account.

Match coverage will be led by leading hockey commentator Nick Irvine, as well as Olympian Simon Mason and England assistant coach Andy Halliday.

FIXTURES

Women’s semi-finals

11am: Slough v Sutton Coldfield

12.15pm: Bowdon Hightown v Canterbury

Men’s semi-finals

1.30pm: Surbiton v Sevenoaks

2.45pm: East Grinstead v Reading

4pm: Women’s final

5.15pm: Men’s final