Hockey: Wapping serve notice in friendly with Wimbledon

16:00 24 January 2017

Wapping's men took on Wimbledon in a friendly (pic Iain McAuslan)

Archant

A round-up of the latest news from the Wapping hockey club

Wapping men’s firsts gave a good account of themselves in a friendly with Wimbledon, but still lost 3-1 to the two-time defending England Premier League champions.

The sides took part in a friendly match in freezing conditions on Saturday evening, with Wimbledon boasting several internationals, including three who represented Great Britain at the Rio Olympics.

The icy pitch was a leveller, though, and led to a low-scoring game despite the gulf between the sides.

Wimbledon opened the scoring from a short corner, before doubling their lead with a rebound after Wapping keeper Joe Trickett had initially produced a great save.

Wapping, however, pulled a goal back from a short corner of their own as Dominic Graham’s drag flick found its way into the net, though the Wimbledon keeper should have perhaps done better.

Wimbledon soon found a third goal, again converting from a short corner, to seal their victory, before the umpires decided to bring the game to an early end with 15 minutes remaining.

The cold weather wrought havoc for Wapping sides elsewhere as the men’s seconds, thirds, fourths, eighths, ninths and 11ths and the women’s firsts, seconds, thirds, fourths, sixths and eighths all had games postponed.

As for the matches which did survive the cold snap, the men’s fifths were beaten 3-0 by Witham firsts, but Matt Emery and Tom Brownill impressed in defeat.

There was better news for the sixths as they beat Upminster thirds 3-1 thanks to goals from Martin Manecy and Dave Charlesworth.

Mike Young hit a brace for the sevenths as they edged out Chelmsford thirds in a nine-goal thriller, with Sam Peel, Sahil Haria and Alex Miles also on target.

The tenths cantered to 7-0 triumph over Upminster fifths, following a hat-trick from Nick Grimwood as Kelvin Cheung and Andy White both nabbed doubles.

The women’s fifths went down 5-2 to County Wanderers, with Alison Chadwick and Ruby Andrews scoring for Wapping, while Rebekah Wade was named player of the match.

The sevenths were handed a 5-0 walkover by Brentwood fifths, while Wapping Printers lost 5-0 to Reading.

n East London’s fixtures were also hit by the cold snap, but the thirds slipped to a 5-2 loss at Redbridge in East Three South East, while the fourths drew 1-1 with Havering seconds in Division Four.

But there was better news for the fifths, as they beat Clacton seconds 2-1 in Division Five, and the eighths ran out 3-0 winners in Division Nine over Old Southendian sixths

