Wapping women edged out on return

Wapping's Jessica Sturgeon in action against Saffron Walden (pic: Iain McAuslan) Archant

Ipswich claim East League points

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wapping's Ema McCready in action against Thurrock (pic: Iain McAuslan) Wapping's Ema McCready in action against Thurrock (pic: Iain McAuslan)

Wapping’s women were beaten by East Premier Division rivals Ipswich on their return from a seven-week break.

The visitors travelled in optimistic mood and dealt comfortably with Ipswich’s possession in the first half, before Lotta Paulus was shown a green card.

Wapping began the second half well and forced a string of short corners, which they could not convert, before captain Lucy Todd slotted home from Aoife Smyth’s pass to open the scoring.

Paulus picked up her second card of the game as Ipswich fought back, with the hosts levelling from a short corner.

Action from the derby between Wapping's thirds and fourths (pic: Iain McAuslan) Action from the derby between Wapping's thirds and fourths (pic: Iain McAuslan)

And with tension mounting, Wapping conceded again as Ipswich produced a slick corner routine to seal a 2-1 win.

Sarah Burke was named played of the match for Wapping, who host Wisbech Town this weekend.

The men’s first team. without a win in their first 10 Conference East matches, are due to return to action at West Herts on Sunday.

The second string claimed a vital 4-1 win over promotion rivals Cambridge City thirds in East Division One last weekend.

Keeper James Bowler produced a diving save early on to deny the hosts, while Olly Salvesen led some intelligent attacks fro Wapping.

Nick McLaren and Ben Bull combined well to pressure the City defence and Dylan Holman picked out Jonny Madill at the far post to open the scoring.

Adam Haines, Salvesen and James Fanger missed chances to extend the lead before the break, but Bull converted Dominic Oliver’s pass to make it 2-0 in the second half.

Matthew Hyden kept his cool to slam home a third and Madill flicked home his second, before City grabbed a late consolation in a 4-1 Wapping win.

The thirds romped to a 7-1 win over the fourths in an inter-club derby, with Rory Twogood, Tom Rose, Alex Gray, Ross Townsley, Richard Ripper, Chris Holland and Alex White all on target, and Rory Cameron’s brace saw the sevenths to a 2-1 win over Southend seconds.

Ruadhan Jenkins and Hattie Gaunt scored twice each as the women’s fourths beat Witham 4-1, while Emma McCready, Sarah Hogg and Alex Pointer nabbed doubles as the sixths beat Thurrock thirds 6-0.

The sevenths were 5-1 winners over Old Southendian seconds, as Jill Townley and Alice Warne scored twice each and Molly Smith also struck.