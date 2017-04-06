Search

Advanced search

Roberts ‘proud’ of London Raiders play-off effort

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 April 2017

London Raiders forward Sam Roberts competes for the puck against Chelmsford (pic John Scott)

London Raiders forward Sam Roberts competes for the puck against Chelmsford (pic John Scott)

Archant

Forward in tribute to team-mates after exit

Juraj Huska celebrates a goal for Chelmsford against London Raiders (pic John Scott)Juraj Huska celebrates a goal for Chelmsford against London Raiders (pic John Scott)

London Raiders forward Sam Roberts paid tribute to his team-mates after the curtain came down on their season with play-off defeat at the hands of Chelmsford last weekend.

The National League champions and cup winners had too much firepower for Raiders, romping to a 16-4 aggregate success in the semi-final tie to keep their hopes of a treble alive.

A hat-trick from former Raiders import Juraj Huska helped Chieftains to a 5-1 win in Lee Valley, where the shot count was almost even at 39-38 in favour of the visitors.

And they doubled that advantage in the first period of Sunday’s return leg at the Riverside Ice Arena, widening the gap to 8-1 on the night, before Marek Nahlik nabbed his second goal for Raiders and Roberts got in on the act himself.

Sam Roberts was man of the match for London Raiders against Chelmsford (pic John Scott)Sam Roberts was man of the match for London Raiders against Chelmsford (pic John Scott)

He said: “Going into a double-header against Chelmsford is always exciting, but a bit daunting at the same time, as we all know what they are capable of.

“Saturday’s game was the better game out of the two for us and I thought I had one of my better games of the season on the night.

“They are just so much more clinical in front of the net, but we gave it our best shot and I’m proud of all the boys giving 100 per cent until the end.

“Getting the last goal of the season was good for me, but I guess it was just a little too late! But it’s always nice to put one past a mate, even considering the score.

“Sunday’s game was just a struggle from the start going in four goals down, but everyone stayed strong and stuck together.”

Raiders replaced starting goalie Euan King – who was named in the league’s second all-star team in the week – with young Harry Buckingham for the last 10 minutes and saw the home side score three more goals in quick succession to complete a resounding 11-3 triumph and set up a final meeting with Invicta this weekend.

Roberts and the rest of the Raiders can pack their kit away for the summer and reflect on a campaign that saw them finish the regular season in fifth place and eliminate Oxford in the first round of play-offs, having lost to Chelmsford in the cup semi-finals.

Players, staff and supporters are due to meet up once more at the end of season awards night on April 14 and Roberts gave personal thanks, adding: “Our amazing fans have been unbelievable this year and I can’t thank them enough for what they have done for the team and myself personally.

“I’d also like to thank the top man himself ‘Blythy’ and Kev Davis for giving me another chance this season to show a little bit more of what I’m about and play alongside the best group of guys.

“Thanks also to our physio Michelle and everyone else that runs the amazing Gold & Blue Army and the amazing fans once again.

“I hope to see you all again next year and hope everyone has a great summer.”

Keywords: Marek Nahlik National League London Oxford

Latest East London Sports News

Browne: Essex in good Nick for new campaign

16 minutes ago Lee Power

Opening batsman assesses squad for 2017

Roberts ‘proud’ of London Raiders play-off effort

17:00 Lee Power

Forward in tribute to team-mates after exit

Essex reveal 13-man squad for Lancashire opener

16:30

County side ready for Division One return

Bari return to action at Hamlets after lengthy break

15:00

Both clubs have struggled for form this season, but will aim to pick up an overdue win on Saturday

Bilic: West Ham are in relegation fight now

14:00 Lee Power

We have to be realistic says boss after fifth straight loss

Liburd targets another start

13:30 George Sessions

Loan striker has struggled for game time since moving to Brisbane Road from Stevenage in January

Orient players could face the sack if they strike

11:00 George Sessions

O’s fans have backed the squad protesting by not playing this weekend’s match at Cambridge, but if they did so they would breach the terms in their contract

Bengal’s Gazi eyes another win on the road

10:00 George Sessions

Mile End Stadium club looking to make it back-to-back victories during hectic week of competitive football for squad

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

O’s players and staff told not to expect wages for a ‘few days’

Wycombe manager Ainsworth more than happy to help O’s

Orient players could face the sack if they strike

O’s boss Riza: I need to control my emotions

Orient to keep using Conte’s fashionable formation

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now