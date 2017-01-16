Search

Advanced search

Double delight for East London

14:00 16 January 2017

East London Wyverns beat Chingford seconds at the Memorial Ground

East London Wyverns beat Chingford seconds at the Memorial Ground

Archant

Wyverns and third string celebrate wins

East London Rugby Club had double reason to cheer as their second and thirds teams recorded wins in the Shepherd Neame Merit League.

The first team were awarded the points from their London Three North East encounter with Ilford, who could not raise a side, while the seconds beat their Chingford counterparts 17-5 at the Memorial Ground in West Ham.

Outside centre Craig O’Donnell opened the scoring for the hosts, with fly-half Alex Pearmain adding the conversion.

And further tries from second row Dave Gibson and flanker Rob Yiannakou secured the points for East London.

The thirds beat their Wanstead rivals 27-22 thanks to tries from Jim Crick, John Isaacs, Sam Green, Ed Crook and Oliver Kelly, who added a single conversion.

The women also received a walkover win as Harlow could not fulfil their fixture.

Wyverns are back in action oon Saturday when they host their Harlow counterparts in the quarter-finals of the Essex 2nd XV Cup (2pm).

Teams return to league action on the weekend of January 28-29.

Keywords: London

Latest East London Sports News

London Docklands downed by Lynx

16:00
London Docklands Volleyball squad face the camera

Volleyball squad lose on 2017 return

Leyton Orient player ratings: Massey showing can’t earn reward

15:00
Gavin Massey lets fly to equalise for Leyton Orient at Portsmouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 2-1 defeat to Portsmouth at Fratton Park in League Two

Double delight for East London

14:00
East London Wyverns beat Chingford seconds at the Memorial Ground

Wyverns and third string celebrate wins

West Ham skipper looks to move on after Payet mutiny

13:03 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Mark Noble

Hammers skipper Mark Noble is full of praise for his loyal team-mates

London Lions suffer last-gasp BBL Trophy loss

13:00 Phil Groves and Connor Mackay
Navid Niktash attacks for London Lions against Surrey Scorchers (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions 87 Surrey Scorchers 88

Anderson, Christie, Haye help raise awareness of Prostate Cancer

12:01
Viv Anderson is part of Prostate UK's Stronger Knowing More campaign (pic Dennis Morris assisted by Bolade Banjo)

Sporting trio join campaign to help black men

Orient boss delighted with Moore’s contribution at Pompey

10:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient midfielder Sammy Moore dribbles past Portsmouth's Michael Smith (pic: Simon O'Connor).

45-year-old discusses return of ex-AFC Wimbledon midfielder, hails Alex Cisak’s character and discusses his lack of options out wide

London Raiders rally with Buda full win!

Yesterday, 20:30
London Raiders import Slavomir Buda (pic John Scott)

Bracknell Hornets 2 London Raiders 7

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Orient boss delighted with Moore’s contribution at Pompey

Leyton Orient midfielder Sammy Moore dribbles past Portsmouth's Michael Smith (pic: Simon O'Connor).

London Raiders rally with Buda full win!

London Raiders import Slavomir Buda (pic John Scott)

Leyton Orient player ratings: Massey showing can’t earn reward

Gavin Massey lets fly to equalise for Leyton Orient at Portsmouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

West Ham skipper looks to move on after Payet mutiny

West Ham United's Mark Noble

Edwards doesn’t know if Becchetti wants to sell O’s

Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti (second row, middle) looks on with head of recruitment Rob Gagliardi, chief operating officer Vito Miceli and chief executive Alessandro Angelieri in the first row (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now