Essex League Division One: Dagenham will try to give Millwall a game says director of rugby Mark Collins

12:00 11 January 2017

Action from a previous meeting between Dagenham and Millwall (pic: Tim Edwards).

The D’s suffered a disappointing 17-7 reverse at home to Kings Cross Steelers last weekend despite taking the lead

Dagenham’s director of rugby Mark Collins expects a difficult clash with Essex League Division One leaders Millwall on Saturday, but knows his squad will do their best to claim some reward.

The D’s make the short trip to the Isle of Dogs following a frustrating 17-7 loss at home to Kings Cross Steelers.

Dagenham were winning 7-0 at half time, but a yellow card just before the break resulted in the visitors crossing over for two tries straight after the restart, which handed the Central Park club another defeat.

“We are getting a few back again now and it is just getting the continuity up and running,” said Collins. “Ian Drake played on Saturday after suffering a fractured thumb in pre-season, so that was good for us.

“Hopefully we can go to Millwall and give them a game, but they are top so it will be a difficult match. They are well organised so it is going to be tough on Saturday, but whatever happens it will not be for a want of trying.”

Dagenham sit bottom of the table following their disappointing defeat to fellow strugglers Kings Cross Steelers.

Collins’ team have just four points to their name now after suffering a five-point deduction for failing to take a team to Bancroft on December 17.

He added: “The penalty count was six against us and three to them at half time, which wasn’t very good. By the end of the match it was 14-4 so I wasn’t happy about that, but we did play reasonably well.

“We got a yellow card before half time because of the new high tackle rule even though it wasn’t malicious. It was high, yet I don’t think it warranted a sin-bin, but we got one five minutes before half time.

“Before that we scored a converted try on around 31 minutes and then obviously lost a man, but survived until the break. Unfortunately we conceded two tries straight after half time so that made it difficult.”

With Millwall winning 11 of their 12 games this season, D’s will find it tough again on Saturday.

