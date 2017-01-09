Search

Gr-eight win for East London

14:30 09 January 2017

An East London player goes on the attack against Basildon (pic Tim Edwards)

An East London player goes on the attack against Basildon (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

East London 45 Basildon 3

East London go on the attack against Basildon (pic Tim Edwards)

East London ran in eight tries as they opened the new year with a convincing win over London Three North East rivals Basildon at the Memorial Ground.

But the victory was overshadowed by a late brawl, involving all 30 players on the field, which saw four Basildon players sin-binned along with one home player.

The home side took the lead on nine minutes when an excellent break by number eight Dan Bracken saw the ball recycled to hooker Sam Ames-Reddin who scored in the left corner.

Basildon reduced the deficit with a penalty on 20 minutes, before East London left wing Will Brown scored in the left corner to make it 10-3.

An East London player looks to offload the ball against Basildon (pic Tim Edwards)

But the hosts had to wait until the 55th minute to extend their lead as the ball was sent through the backs from a scrum for centre Andrew Little to touch down for another unconverted score.

Ryan Billinghurst added a penalty from in front of the posts on the hour, before flanker Eddie Brown secured the bonus point with East London’s fourth try.

Sean Curd’s break set up Will Brown for his second try, converted by Billinghurst, before Ames-Reddin went over from 20 metres.

But a high tackle on an East London player led to a melee, which saw five yellow cards shown by the referee, before second row Matt Lucas and captain Bracken added late tries against the 12 men of Basildon.

An East London player secures lineout ball against Basildon (pic Tim Edwards)

Victory keeps East London in fourth place, three points behind Southwold with a game in hand, ahead of their trip to Ilford on Saturday.

East London: Gary Pearmain; Sam Ames-Reddin; Chris Hodgson; Matt Lucas; Eoin Kelly; Nick Parrott; Eddie Brown; Dan Bracken; Alex Mylchreest; Ryan Billinghurst; Alex Bannerman; Andrew Little; Sean Curd; Will Brown; Dearly O’Brien. Replacements: Sam Corbett; Rob Yiannakou; Joe Kelly.

n East London Wyverns were edged out 17-15 by Chelmsford seconds in Merit Table Division One and host Chingford this weekend.

But the thirds beat Benfleet 27-22 in Division Five ahead of a trip to Wanstead and the fourths thrashed Witham seconds 66-24 in Division Seven.

An East London player makes a pass against Basildon (pic Tim Edwards)

n East London’s women lost a topsy-turvy match with Harwich & Dovercourt on Sunday.

The hosts hit back from 19-0 down to lead 22-19 thanks to tries from full-back Rachel Edmead, centre Meg Ryder and prop Sam Leetch, who touched down twice and added a conversion.

But two late tries from the visitors saw them claim a 33-22 success to leave East London in fourth place in the National Championship South East North One Division table.

They are only three points behind the team in second place, with a game in hand, and host Harlow this Sunday (2pm).

