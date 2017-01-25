Rugby Union:: East London skipper Daniel Bracken links up with South African Legends

East London captain Daniel Bracken goes on the attack against Basildon

Number eight called up for Sunday’s match at Kingsholm

East London captain Daniel Bracken has been called up as a guest player in a team of star-studded touring rugby aces from South Africa who are raising money for charity on Sunday.

Bracken has been invited to join the squad of the South Africa Rugby Legends who are taking to the field against the Gloucester Rugby Heroes at the Cherry and White’s Kingsholm Stadium in aid of local good causes and the Rugby for Heroes organisation.

The East London number eight will be lacing up his boots alongside an array of former Springbok internationals including 2007 World Cup winner John Smit as well as England’s 2003 World Cup winner Mike Tindall and Wales’ all-time leading try scorer Shane Williams, who are both playing for Gloucester.

Bracken said: “I’m honoured to have been invited to join the South Africa Rugby Legends squad as a guest player. Both teams are a who’s who of past international stars.

“I will be very proud if I’m called upon to get a game. It is supposed to be an exhibition match, but I don’t expect there will be much quarter given. I’ll be wearing as much protective padding as I can get on!”

Bracken is in the squad due tothe club’s close ties with various South African players such as brothers Jannie and Bismarck du Plessis, Stefan Terblanche, Thinus Delport and Alistair Hargreaves, who have all visited the club at the Memorial Ground in West Ham on many occasions. Delport captains the South African Legends.

East London club members have also toured South Africa in the past and club chairman Nick Bracken, Daniel’s father, has acted as tour social manager for various South African teams visiting this country.

Added Daniel: “Unfortunately it means I have to miss our home league game on Saturday, but this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me and for East London.

“I am sure our opponents Lowestoft & Yarmouth will understand. This is a great advertisement for all clubs at our level of the game.”