Search

Advanced search

Smith: Massive weekend for London Raiders

13:00 11 January 2017

London Raiders Julian Smith (left) looks on as Andy Munroe keeps tabs on a Solent rival (pic John Scott)

London Raiders Julian Smith (left) looks on as Andy Munroe keeps tabs on a Solent rival (pic John Scott)

Archant

Defenceman hails four-point haul

London Raiders defenceman Julian Smith hailed his side’s “massive” four-point weekend in the National League, after home and away wins over Solent Devils.

Raiders returned from a three-week break to claim a 5-2 victory at Lee Valley on Saturday, before adding a 2-0 triumph on the south coast the following night.

And Smith, 29, felt it was just what they needed to get 2017 off on a positive note, saying: “We had a bad end to 2016 (three successive defeats), so it was a massive weekend for us coming back.

“We took control early on in Saturday’s game, then sat back a bit, but then stepped it up again. We needed that win to wake up and move forward.”

Thomas ‘Ziggy’ Beesley scored twice in the home fixture, with Slovakian import Slavomir Buda also bagging a brace, before JJ Pitchley’s late breakaway effort sealed the points.

And Smith was delighted to see the young forward claim his first double of the campaign, adding: “Ziggy has been working his socks off and is such an impact player for us, constantly chasing pucks down.

“He deserved his goals. It’s a good confidence boost for him. He’s a massive asset for us and a lot of what he does goes unnoticed by people some times, but the boys on the bench can see what he does.”

Buda broke the deadlock midway through the following night’s return meeting on Solent’s small ice pad, before leading scorer Marek Nahlik clinched victory on his return from a two-game suspension.

The win lifted Raiders above Oxford and Streatham into third place and Smith praised his team-mates, adding: “We knew we would be up to third if we won on Sunday, but Solent are a hard-working team.

“It’s a small rink where they are right on top of you and to reach third place is a huge achievement for London Raiders as they’ve not been in that spot for a few years now.”

The six foot two inch blueliner is hoping Raiders can build on their bright start to the new year, while also getting stronger himself.

Smith missed nine matches with a finger injury sustained while blocking a shot in the 4-0 win at MK Thunder in late October, but has played the last four fixtures.

He said: “It’s still not 100 per cent but it’s getting better. I was using a stress ball to strengthen it, taping it up, icing it, heating it, but it was tight on Monday after two games at the weekend.

“Hopefully it will start getting stronger. Once you start playing you forget about it.”

Keywords: Marek Nahlik National League Scotland Peterborough London Oxford

Latest East London Sports News

West Ham’s Clyde: One of the Best as well as a black pioneer

Yesterday, 19:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Former West Ham United player Clyde Best

Our West Ham Correspondent Dave Evans met up with Clyde Best

London Raiders exit for Chittock

Yesterday, 18:59
Bailey Chittock celebrates a goal for London Raiders (pic John Scott)

Club announce teenage forward’s departure

‘Tremendous’ Orient midfielder Moncur made impression on loan at Stortford

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
Freddy Moncur in action on his Leyton Orient debut at Luton Town in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy on September 1 2015 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Work rate and attitude of the O’s youngster hailed by National League South club after returning to Brisbane Road earlier this month

Smith: Massive weekend for London Raiders

Yesterday, 13:00 Lee Power
London Raiders Julian Smith (left) looks on as Andy Munroe keeps tabs on a Solent rival (pic John Scott)

Defenceman hails four-point haul

Allen: Global Games will be a highlight

Yesterday, 13:00 Ned Keating
Lavoy Allen of the Indiana Pacers (pic: Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)

Denver Nuggets host Indiana Pacers at The O2 Arena on Thursday

Collins: D’s will try to ‘give Millwall a game’

Yesterday, 12:00 George Sessions
Action from a previous meeting between Dagenham and Millwall (pic: Tim Edwards).

The D’s suffered a disappointing 17-7 reverse at home to Kings Cross Steelers last weekend despite taking the lead

Edwards: Relegation is a serious threat for O’s

Yesterday, 10:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline against Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Southend United defender discusses fitness of Sam Dalby and Sandro Semedo and east Londoners inconsistency

West Ham’s Cottee: No tackles, no fight, no excuses, now it is time to show character

Yesterday, 08:30 Tony Cottee, West Ham Columnist
West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Our West Ham columnist Tony Cottee says it is back to basics after Man City thrashing

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Orient boss in dark over Simpson’s future

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir congratulates Jay Simpson on his goal against Accrington Stanley with Sandro Semedo behind the pair (pic: Simon O'Connor).

LOFT call on Becchetti to sell O’s and it looks like he will

Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti (second row, middle) looks on with head of recruitment Rob Gagliardi, chief operating officer Vito Miceli and chief executive Alessandro Angelieri in the first row (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simpson makes Philadelphia switch

Jay Simpson fires home the only goal of the game for Leyton Orient against Accrington Stanley - his last goal for the club (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards: Relegation is a serious threat for O’s

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline against Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

‘Tremendous’ Orient midfielder Moncur made impression on loan at Stortford

Freddy Moncur in action on his Leyton Orient debut at Luton Town in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy on September 1 2015 (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now