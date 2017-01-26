Search

UEL get better of Brunel

17:00 26 January 2017

Dan Grimes

UEL were comfortable winners over Brunel (pic UEL)

Archant

UEL 90 Brunel 65

The University of East London men’s basketball squad proved too good for their Brunel University rivals in the BUCS Premier South on Wednesday.

Brunel took an early lead, but UEL fought back to make it 7-7 in an evenly contested opening few minutes.

UEL fell 12-11 behind halfway through the first quarter, but a strong end to the session meant they led 22-15 at the first break.

The gap grew in the second quarter, with UEL building a 20-point advantage at one stage with the score at 47-27.

UEL played a lot of fast-paced, skilful basketball in this quarter, scoring several three-pointers and pulling off some exciting individual runs as a result.

At the halfway mark, the home side led 51-36 and their control of proceedings continued in the third quarter, with UEL’s dominance in the game being reflected by a 73-48 scoreline.

Brunel did manage to get back into the game by the end of the quarter, but UEL still took a 73-53 lead into the final 10 minutes.

UEL enjoyed a comfortable final quarter, taking a 90-61 lead before Brunel scored four more points before the final buzzer.

And the victory keeps UEL at the top of the table ahead of Oxford University, who they face next on February 1.

