UFC: Brad Pickett to bow out at UFC Fight Night London

Brad Pickett (right) in action against Iuri Alcantara in October (pic: Pete Byrne/PA Wire/Press Association Images) PA Wire/Press Association Images

Bow native named on initial bill for March 18 event

Bow boy Brad Pickett is set for an emotional farewell at The O2 Arena on March 18 after the initial card for UFC Fight Night London was announced.

The 38-year-old will fight Mexican Henry Briones in London in what will be Pickett’s final bout before retirement.

After excelling at a young age in football, an injury turned Pickett to combat sports and his passion in what, at that time, was a relatively unknown movement.

With knockout power and an exciting fighting style, Pickett fast rose up the ranks and became a fan favourite in the UFC as well as a pioneer for British MMA.

Pickett will leave his heart and gloves in the Octagon, as he looks to thrill his hometown fans one last time.

Also in action are fellow British stars Leon Edwards, Marc Diakiese, Tom Breese, Bradley Scott, Scott Askham and Darren Stewart.

Tickets for UFC Fight Night London will go on general sale on January 27 via AXS and Ticketmaster.

In order to avoid disapppointment, fans are encouraged to register interest for the event visit ufc.com/London. All bouts live and subject to change.