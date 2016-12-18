Search

Advanced search

Understrength Thunder silence London Raiders

10:00 18 December 2016

London Raiders goalscorers Marek Nahlik (83) and Tom Davis (right) put pressure on the MK Thunder net (pic John Scott)

London Raiders goalscorers Marek Nahlik (83) and Tom Davis (right) put pressure on the MK Thunder net (pic John Scott)

Archant

London Raiders 2 MK Thunder 3

London Raiders slumped to a shock defeat against a shortbenched MK Thunder at Lee Valley last night.

And to make matters worse, they saw import forward and leading scorer Marek Nahlik ejected with a match penalty which rules him out of their trip to the Invicta Dynamos tonight (Sunday).

Raiders had skated to a 6-3 win over Thunder when the two sides met in east London a week earlier and welcomed captain Julian Smith back from injury, while also giving a debut to new signing Brandon Miles.

The visitors, meanwhile, arrived with just nine skaters and vastly experienced player-coach Nick Chinn, captain Jamie Line and Tom Mboya were among the absentees.

Raiders saw JJ Pitchley called for an early tripping penalty, but broke the deadlock while shorthanded through Tom Davis, assisted by Nahlik and Smith.

And after failing to capitalise on their first powerplay chance of the night, when Ross Green was binned for interference, the hosts doubled their advantage during their next man advantage, after Harrison Goode was binned for tripping, as Nahlik netted his 23rd goal of the season.

Raiders had been outshot 13-8 in the opening period, though, and the two sides combined for just 10 on-target attempts during the middle session, when Thunder halved the deficit through Boris Ruzicka’s unassisted shorthanded effort, as Green served another tripping penalty.

The home side’s powerplay unit failed to click again as Nidal Phillips (holding) and Connor Goode (tripping) fell foul of referee Jurijs Solovjovs and they lost Davis to a tripping call of his own with only seven seconds left in the period.

And Thunder made them pay as Green levelled things up on their powerplay with barely a minute played in the final period.

Frustrated Raiders saw Pitchley called for a 2+10 penalty for checking from behind in the 47th minute, virtually ruling him out of the rest of the match, and Smith was binned for interference before Nahlik was ejected for checking to the head in the 50th minute.

Thunder struck less than a minute into the major powerplay, as stand-in skipper Green grabbed his second goal of the night, and they held on for victory as Raiders fired just three shots at David Wride in the third period and 17 in total over the course of the match.

Scorers, Raiders: Nahlik 1+1 Davis 1 Smith 0+2.

Thunder: Green 2 Ruzicka 1 Klima 0+1 H Goode 0+1.

Penalty minutes: Raiders 47 Thunder 14.

Shots faced: Euan King (L, 59:16) 29-3 David Wride (MK) 17-2.

Keywords: Marek Nahlik Tom Davis London

Latest East London Sports News

LOFT believe O’s ‘getting worse’ at communicating

13:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Play With A Legend).

Recent Fans’ Forum discussed stadium issues, communication, the London Stadium and financial matters in addition to other topics

Drapers Field’s Wallace wins award

12:00
Drapers Field duty manager Lisa Wallace (right) receives the London Sports Venue Manager of the Year from MyLocalPitch co-founder Jamie Foale (pic: MyLocalPitch)

Duty manager rewarded for stellar work in 2016

Sporting show spirit to snatch late Lodge draw

09:00 George Sessions
Sporting Bengal United players celebrate a goal (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Tower Hamlets lose again to exit Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy after 3-0 defeat at Waltham Forest

Former boxing foes are all friends in older age

Yesterday, 16:00 Len Whaley
Tommy Burling (left) and Raymond Lee are pictured with Sammy McCarthy (centre)

Ex-Boxers Associations prove popular with rivals

O’s have improved under Edwards says Parkes

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes battles with Wycombe Wanderers rival Aaron Pierre at a corner (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-Bristol Rovers captain discusses impact of third boss of the campaign at Brisbane Road

Bengal boss calls for more

Yesterday, 12:00 George Sessions
A Sporting Bengal United player looks to keep the ball from a Hullbridge Sports rival (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Mile End Stadium club play final match of 2016 this evening looking to end the year with three consecutive wins

Orient boss left frustrated

Yesterday, 10:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt shows his frustration to referee Alan Young after another questionable decision at Wycombe Wanderers

Both Rob Lewis and Alan Young struggled at Adams Park and didn’t let the League Two match flow

Basketball England reveal new national programme plans

Tue, 18:00
Basketball England have been holding a National junior training camp in Manchester

Local yougnsters included in GB age group squads

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Leyton Orient player ratings: No early Christmas cheer

Leyton Orient forward Jordan Bowery does his best to keep the ball at Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient will keep working hard to improve insists Edwards

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards (left) and assistant Danny Webb (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss left frustrated

Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt shows his frustration to referee Alan Young after another questionable decision at Wycombe Wanderers

O’s have improved under Edwards says Parkes

Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes battles with Wycombe Wanderers rival Aaron Pierre at a corner (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s youngster Moncur can’t prevent Stortford defeat

Freddy Moncur is currently on loan at Bishop's Stortford from Leyton Orient (Martin Addison).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now