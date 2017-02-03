Veras Academy Karate Association star at Tokyo Dream Karate Championships

Sensei Rapheal Veras delighted with showing of his squad at Stevenage last weekend

Veras Academy Karate Association attended the Tokyo Dream Karate Championships in Stevenage last Sunday and impressed.

The event was organised by Jordan Thomas, -67kg WKF World KARATE champion, and the atmosphere was vibrant.

Every member and their family supported one another every step of the way in what was many of the youngsters first competitions.

Sensei Raphael Veras said: “Everybody held themselves like true karate champions and showed the Veras Academy fighting spirit at the competition.

“It was an honour watching these talented youngsters, and senior squad members compete to the best of their ability.

“The likes of little Victor Stanev, who was one the youngest squad members of the team, were guided and nurtured by Veras Academy’s dedicated sempais throughout the day.”

Veras Academy claimed 10 goals, eight silvers and another eight bronzes medals overall from the competition.

Maggie Gentili, Isabella Campbell, Demie Holland, Jaydon Sullivan and Lucca Campbell won golds in the kata.

Stanev claimed silver alongside Abigail Tatiana, Naveah Thomas while Isaac Gibson, Seyhan Cinar, Gary Campbell and Chloe Casimir won bronzes.

In the kumite category, Stanev picked up gold while Demie Holland won two golds and the likes of Sullivan and Katie Bouderbane also claimed golds.

Donna Blake, Marco Corrieia and Andras Tamas earned silver medals after some fine showings while Naveah Thomas, Harry Elves and Chloe Casimir picked up bronzes.

Isaac Gibson and Naveah Thomas won silver in the team category while Bouderbane, Tamas and William won bronze in a different category.

