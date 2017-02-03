Search

Advanced search

Veras Academy Karate Association star at Tokyo Dream Karate Championships

08:00 03 February 2017

Veras Academy Karate Association attended the Tokyo Dream Karate Championships recently (pic: Veras Academy).

Veras Academy Karate Association attended the Tokyo Dream Karate Championships recently (pic: Veras Academy).

Archant

Sensei Rapheal Veras delighted with showing of his squad at Stevenage last weekend

Veras Academy Karate Association attended the Tokyo Dream Karate Championships in Stevenage last Sunday and impressed.

The event was organised by Jordan Thomas, -67kg WKF World KARATE champion, and the atmosphere was vibrant.

Every member and their family supported one another every step of the way in what was many of the youngsters first competitions.

Sensei Raphael Veras said: “Everybody held themselves like true karate champions and showed the Veras Academy fighting spirit at the competition.

“It was an honour watching these talented youngsters, and senior squad members compete to the best of their ability.

“The likes of little Victor Stanev, who was one the youngest squad members of the team, were guided and nurtured by Veras Academy’s dedicated sempais throughout the day.”

Veras Academy claimed 10 goals, eight silvers and another eight bronzes medals overall from the competition.

Maggie Gentili, Isabella Campbell, Demie Holland, Jaydon Sullivan and Lucca Campbell won golds in the kata.

Stanev claimed silver alongside Abigail Tatiana, Naveah Thomas while Isaac Gibson, Seyhan Cinar, Gary Campbell and Chloe Casimir won bronzes.

In the kumite category, Stanev picked up gold while Demie Holland won two golds and the likes of Sullivan and Katie Bouderbane also claimed golds.

Donna Blake, Marco Corrieia and Andras Tamas earned silver medals after some fine showings while Naveah Thomas, Harry Elves and Chloe Casimir picked up bronzes.

Isaac Gibson and Naveah Thomas won silver in the team category while Bouderbane, Tamas and William won bronze in a different category.

For further information about our club locations e-mail info@verasacademy.co.uk or text 07886495135.

Latest East London Sports News

The East London Football Podcast: Hammers head south; O’s host Carlisle; Daggers face Chester

6 minutes ago
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic looks on during his side's loss to Manchester City (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

Veras Academy kids impress

6 minutes ago George Sessions
Veras Academy Karate Association attended the Tokyo Dream Karate Championships recently (pic: Veras Academy).

Sensei Rapheal Veras delighted with showing of his squad at Stevenage last weekend

Edwards: Webb can keep O’s up

Yesterday, 17:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

45-year-old discusses Webb’s positive character and how former under-18s boss won’t shy away from tough decisions at Brisbane Road

Abayomi’s squad braced for big Burnham battles

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
Action from Tower Hamlets' clash with Takeley (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal United boss Imrul Gazi discusses his advisory role at Kick It Out after a decent week for the Mile End Stadium club

Are West Ham back to square one after second Man City mauling?

Yesterday, 15:32 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Manchester City's Yaya Toure (left) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic left crestfallen by four-goal defeat

Orient players and fans can’t stop believing yet!

Yesterday, 14:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient winger Sandro Semedo shows his disappointment at the final whistle (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s play seven League Two games in February and now is the time for the squad at Brisbane Road to stand up and be counted

Pickett: Strange preparing for last fight

Yesterday, 13:30 Ned Keating
Brad Pickett works out ahead of his next UFC outing in London (pic UFC)

Bantamweight set to end pro career at the O2 Arena on March 18

Our West Ham ratings: Who was the least bad against Manchester City?

Yesterday, 11:15 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) and Andy Carroll speak with match referee Kevin Friend

See if you agree with our assessment of the Hammers from the 4-0 home drubbing by City

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Edwards backs ‘natural finisher’ Liburd to shine at O’s

Billericay Town manager Craig Edwards (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO).

Ulrich move no more!

Ulrich Nnomo in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards: Webb can keep O’s up

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Kelly ‘due to train’ with O’s this week

Liam Kelly in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season at Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient players and fans can’t stop believing yet!

Leyton Orient winger Sandro Semedo shows his disappointment at the final whistle (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now