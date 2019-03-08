Find unique gifts and support local artists at the Bow Arts Christmas Makers Market

Shoppers browsing stalls at a previous Bow Arts market. Picture: Rob Harris courtesy Bow Arts. Archant

Bow Arts is opening its doors for a festive season makers market for the first time.

Browse and buy locally-made unique gifts by some of the charity's more than 500 artists and makers.

The Christmas Makers Market will offer more than 25 stalls featuring a variety of goods including small gifts, textiles, bags, prints, cards, jewellery, homewares and ceramics.

There will also be carol singers from Bow Church, drop-in family-friendly activities, and mulled wine and chai lattes - as well as other tasty treats - from the Nunnery Café.

It's a chance to discover and support Bow Arts' network of artists and makers, and celebrate the festive season with the community.

The market will be held in the Bow Arts Victorian courtyard, accessed from Bow Road just east of the Nunnery Gallery's alleyway.

The free event takes place from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, December 8, with carol singers performing at 1pm and 3pm and free drop-in family workshop from noon to 3pm.