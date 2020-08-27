Search

Tribute mural to NHS for all they’ve done in Covid crisis is planned by Wapping Youth FC

PUBLISHED: 16:18 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 27 August 2020

Something like this might soon appear in Wapping as a tribute to the NHS. Picture: Paint for Change

Paint for Change

Youngsters are set to make a splash in Wapping putting their views on a wall near you about social justice.

Art workshop for Wapping Youth FC members. Picture: Paint for ChangeArt workshop for Wapping Youth FC members. Picture: Paint for Change

Members of Wapping Youth football club are kicking an idea about painting a street mural celebrating what the NHS has done during the pandemic crisis.

Workshops in street art were run for club members earlier this month by Paint the Change arts charity to develop their creative skills, which they are being put to good use on September 5.

Members of Wapping Youth FC working out plans for their street art tribute to the NHS. Picture: Paint for ChangeMembers of Wapping Youth FC working out plans for their street art tribute to the NHS. Picture: Paint for Change

“Our young people who have things to say wanted to brighten up the streets,” Wapping Youth FC founder Nahimul Islam said.

One girl's mission... an idea for the HNS tribute mural planned in Wapping. Picture: Paint for ChangeOne girl's mission... an idea for the HNS tribute mural planned in Wapping. Picture: Paint for Change

Our work with Paint the Change has helped them think through the issues that are important to them.”

The youngsters get guidance from professional artists and learn to translate their ideas into visual art to develop “a sense of self” and sense of community to become active participants in their neighbourhood “to fuel change”.

Paint for Change art charity's mural in 2019 at the Linc centre in Bromley-by-Bow to local folk heroes Aaron Williams and Heather Peirce. Picture: Poplar HarcaPaint for Change art charity's mural in 2019 at the Linc centre in Bromley-by-Bow to local folk heroes Aaron Williams and Heather Peirce. Picture: Poplar Harca

A second mural is also planned next to Bethnal Green’s Rich Mix cultural hub, being unveiled in October.

The Paint the Change arts organisation which has creating 40 murals on five continents since 2015 with “social justice” as their theme, invited people in Bromley-by-Bow to nominate local folk heroes and created their portraits on the Linc community centre last October. The portrates showed Dizzee Rascal’s music producer Aaron Williams who went to the centre as a youngster, Heather Peirce who died in 2018 aged 88 who fought against anti-social behaviour, football coach Senie Emmanuel and Spotlight youth service founder Helal Ahmed who grew up in the area.

