Classic movie posters mocking Brexit pasted on wall in Brick Lane

PUBLISHED: 14:02 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:15 11 April 2019

Commuters may have stumbled upon a series of bizarre reproductions of much-beloved movie posters, but with a Brexit� twist this morning.Picture: Jeff Moore

JEFF MOORE

The prime minister has been mocked as part of a series of Brexit inspired film posters pasted to a wall.

The campaign is the idea of the outdoor cinema firm, Rooftop Film Club. Picture: Jeff MooreThe campaign is the idea of the outdoor cinema firm, Rooftop Film Club. Picture: Jeff Moore

The five iconic movie posters which appeared in Brick Lane, Bethnal Green, have had mentions of Europe removed by the Los Angeles based artist Fernando Reza and replaced with British references.

In one, an image of Theresa May is plastered across a Union Jack with the words ‘The Miserable’ underneath in a cheeky take on the 2012 romantic drama, Les Miserables.

Another in the tongue-in-cheek campaign from outdoor cinema firm, Rooftop Film Club, renames the 1953 rom-com Roman Holiday, starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck, as Romford Holiday.

Rooftop Film Club founder, Gerry Cottle Jnr., said: “We live for great film and these posters illustrate just how shocking the film industry would be without the influence of our friends in Europe.

“It’s easy to forget the impact Europe has had on cinematic culture - so many wonderful films have been set in beautiful locations such as Rome, Salzburg and Florence.

“With these posters, we’ve tried to envisage a world that no one wants... The Sound of Music with a rainy Stonehenge

backdrop? We say, ‘No thanks!’”

Anyone who stumbles across the posters is encouraged to take a pic and tag @rooftopfilmclub #RooftopFilmClub

