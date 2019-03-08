Mama Christmas joining Santa to switch on lights in 'Chrisp-mas Street' Market

Round in circles... circus performers are always a hit at Chrisp Street's Christmas festivals. Picture: Rehan Jamil © Rehan Jamil

Market traders are getting ready to transform Poplar's Chrisp Street into a winter wonderland for children when the magical Christmas lights come to life later this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It's fun having your family snapshot inside a giant snow bubble. Picture: Rehan Jamil It's fun having your family snapshot inside a giant snow bubble. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Santa and Mama Christmas throw the big switch at 6pm on November 29.

But the Friday festivities begin earlier, at 2pm, with craft activities for the family.

The big draw is Santa's Grotto, but this year with a difference.

Every kids' dream... festive togs and plenty of Christmas fun. Picture: Rehan Jamil Every kids' dream... festive togs and plenty of Christmas fun. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Mama Christmas joins Old Man Cringle to comply with gender equalities legislation, so to speak.

They'll be handing out presents from sleigh. Children can also look into the Elves' workshop.

There's a giant snow globe for family snapshots, while traders are running a craft market with stalls selling handmade presents.

Manorfield school Christmas choir often performs on stage at Chrisp Street Market. Picture: Rehan Jamil Manorfield school Christmas choir often performs on stage at Chrisp Street Market. Picture: Rehan Jamil

A talent show on stage has performances from school choirs and the Poplar Singers as well as east London's talented young musicians.

The Yultide festival organised by Poplar Harca housing association, which runs Chrisp Street Market, includes an ice rink this year.