Pet lovers heading for Victoria Park to show that all dogs matter

Ada the bulldog cruelly dumped on the streets searching for her pups. Picture: All Dogs Matter All Dogs Matter

Meet Ada, a five-year-old bulldog picked up as a stray wandering the streets in a terrible state frantically searching for her pups.

'All Dogs Matter' charity's annual Sunday dog show coming to Victoria Park on September 8. Picture: All Dogs Matter 'All Dogs Matter' charity's annual Sunday dog show coming to Victoria Park on September 8. Picture: All Dogs Matter

She was rescued by the All Dogs Matter charity which is staging its annual appeal and dog show at Victoria Park next month where London's best canines are converging to show off their talents.

"We believe poor Ada was exploited for breeding," a charity spokesman said. "Ada had three c-section scars showing she has had several litters, and was then cruelly dumped on the street having her served her purpose to her unscrupulous breeders.

"Ada, despite what she's been through, is a loving, affectionate animal who loves a cuddle and a treat."

The show on Sunday, September 8, has London's waggiest tailed mutts compete for cutest pup, best child handler, top golden oldie and finest rescue dog. The fun starts at noon.

One winning pooch that took the biscuit at last year's Victoria Park dog show. Picture: All Dogs Matter One winning pooch that took the biscuit at last year's Victoria Park dog show. Picture: All Dogs Matter

It's also a canine beauty contest to find "Miss Victoria Park" and "Mr Victoria Park".

The show is being staged by the charity with Tower Hamlets Council's dog warden service and will have "dogs market" stalls offering canine delights to help raise funds for the rescue and rehoming programme, the serious side to the Vicky Park show.

Feeding two dogs for a day costs £5, the charity points out, while vaccination and microchip is £25 and an X-ray to investigate injuries sets the organisation back £100.

The annual show, paws at the ready, includes six contests for owners to enter their pets.

The charity is running a campaign to save strays and rescues across London with its dogs in need project which includes sponsorship to adopt or even foster a canine.

Ada was also suffering from an ear infection and was severely underweight and badly in need of medical attention.

That's when the charity stepped in. The kennel team assessed the distressed animal and took her to a vet for treatment and have placed her in emergency foster home to recover.

Ada is now looking for a foster or forever home and is appealing for a sympathiser who can help out to call 020 8341 3196, or drop a line to info@alldogsmatter.co.uk.