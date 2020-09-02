‘We’re dancing our way out of Covid restrictions’ at Canary Wharf for Greenwich & Docklands festival

Keeping social distance on the Thames? It's Dancing City rehersing for Greenwich & Docklands Festival at Canary Wharf on September 5. Picture: CWG CWG

An open air “dancing city” is taking over Canary Wharf on Saturday right on people’s doorsteps as part of a re-imagined programme for a new “socially distanced” world.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Performers aren’t letting Covid restrictions spoil the 25th anniversary of the Greenwhich and Docklands international festival taking place both sides of the Thames.

You may also want to watch:

Dance highlights such as Dulce Compania’s Rainbow Ballet, Upswing’s Catch Me and Company Chameleon’s Amaranthine are being performed on Canary Wharf’s alfresco piazzas in a “small can be beautiful” setting to prove social distance rules aren’t hammering the arts.

Dancing City is free outdoor theatre and performing arts on September 5 with audiences limited in numbers to make sure it remains Covid-secure.

It is part of the festival founded in 1996 which this year runs till September 12 in public spaces at venues such as Canary Wharf, Royal Greenwich, the City, Royal Docks and Thamesmead.

Its artistic director Bradley Hemmings was co-director of the London 2012 Paralympics opening ceremony at Stratford eight years ago who later directed other major events including the finale to the 2018 Great Exhibition of the North.