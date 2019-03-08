Shakespearean tale of love and lies comes to Wapping stage

Much Ado About Nothing by Shakespeare at The Tobacco Factory is being performed in Wapping.

Shakespeare's classic about finding love, Much Ado About Nothing, is being performed at Wilton's Music Hall in Wapping.

Following a group of soldiers returning home from war, the play explores people's demons and how they discover who they really are.

Actors from the Bristol-based Shakespeare at the Tobacco Factory ensemble will be bringing the bard's words to life.

"Much Ado About Nothing tells the story of soldiers coming home from conflict and finding how to adjust to civilian life," said Elizabeth Freestone, who's directing the play.

"It feels very fitting for today, exploring deception and self-deception, looking at the roles we play in order to fit in. And ultimately, with its playful riffs and vibrant characters, it is a joyful celebration of love and language."

Much Ado About Nothing runs until Saturday, November 23, at Wilton's Music Hall in Graces Alley. Tickets start at £12.50 (£10 for concessions) and can be bought at wiltons.org.uk or by calling 020 7702 2789.