Priest’s Tower of London escape attempted to be recreated

John Gerard's attempt to escape from the Tower of London is being recreated. Picture: Richard Lea-Hair

The Tower of London is recreating the escape of a secret Catholic priest locked up for being a heretic during Elizabeth I's reign.

Families can watch an escape described as one of history's greatest by the organisers, as John Gerard abseils down the Tower Hill landmark's historic walls with Tower Escape.

As part of Gerard's escape plan, he used orange juice as invisible ink to send secret notes to his rescuers.

Visitors will find out whether he succeeded in outwitting his captors besides devising their own escape plans which may or may not see them ending up in the dungeons.

There will be chances to meet other prisoners from the Tower's past, including Arabella Stuart, a royal rival to Queen Elizabeth I.

Budding escapologists can delve deeper by writing in invisible ink, just like Gerard, as well as trying on a range of disguises. Tower Escape is a 30 minute daily live performance, running three times a day throughout August.

All activities are included in the Tower of London general admission ticket, which costs £24.70 for adults and £19.30 for concessions.

For more information and tickets visit hrp.org.uk/toweroflondon