Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Priest's Tower of London escape attempted to be recreated

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 July 2019

John Gerard's attempt to escape from the Tower of London is being recreated. Picture:

John Gerard's attempt to escape from the Tower of London is being recreated. Picture:

Richard Lea-Hair

The Tower of London is recreating the escape of a secret Catholic priest locked up for being a heretic during Elizabeth I's reign.

John Gerard's attempt to escape from the Tower of London is being recreated. Picture: John Gerard's attempt to escape from the Tower of London is being recreated. Picture:

Families can watch an escape described as one of history's greatest by the organisers, as John Gerard abseils down the Tower Hill landmark's historic walls with Tower Escape.

As part of Gerard's escape plan, he used orange juice as invisible ink to send secret notes to his rescuers.

You may also want to watch:

Visitors will find out whether he succeeded in outwitting his captors besides devising their own escape plans which may or may not see them ending up in the dungeons.

There will be chances to meet other prisoners from the Tower's past, including Arabella Stuart, a royal rival to Queen Elizabeth I.

Budding escapologists can delve deeper by writing in invisible ink, just like Gerard, as well as trying on a range of disguises. Tower Escape is a 30 minute daily live performance, running three times a day throughout August.

All activities are included in the Tower of London general admission ticket, which costs £24.70 for adults and £19.30 for concessions.

For more information and tickets visit hrp.org.uk/toweroflondon

Most Read

Body found in search for missing Shadwell Basin swimmer

Police searching for a missing man at Shadwell Basin have found a body. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Embleton provides update on Happe and O’s trialist Chambers

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe up against Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Embleton explains decision to take Alabi off O’s transfer list

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi and Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Search for swimmer who jumped into Shadwell Basin

Shadwell Basin. Picture: Google

Man admits killing fiancée at their Whitechapel home

Amy Parsons was found dead in a flat in Crowder Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google

Most Read

Body found in search for missing Shadwell Basin swimmer

Police searching for a missing man at Shadwell Basin have found a body. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Embleton provides update on Happe and O’s trialist Chambers

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe up against Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Embleton explains decision to take Alabi off O’s transfer list

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi and Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Search for swimmer who jumped into Shadwell Basin

Shadwell Basin. Picture: Google

Man admits killing fiancée at their Whitechapel home

Amy Parsons was found dead in a flat in Crowder Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Firefighters put out blaze at Canary Wharf flat

Picture: London Fire Brigade.

Priest’s Tower of London escape attempted to be recreated

John Gerard's attempt to escape from the Tower of London is being recreated. Picture:

Embleton provides update on Happe and O’s trialist Chambers

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe up against Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient squander three-goal lead away to Blues

Jordan Maguire-Drew, of Leyton Orient, looks to find a team-mate against Bishop's Stortford

Fraudsters who conned pensioners out of life savings ordered to repay £370,000

The gang persuaded vulnerable people to invest in rare earth elements like these.Pic: Surrey Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists