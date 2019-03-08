Search

What a scorcher! Vicky Park turns up the heat for a fun day for families

PUBLISHED: 11:28 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 07 August 2019

Bubbling over with fun at Victoria Park. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Bubbling over with fun at Victoria Park. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Rehan Jamil

Children had a bubbling time at Victoria Park's annual family fun day which attracted 6,000 sun worshippers on Saturday.

Having a 'swinging time' at Vicky Park. Picture: Rehan JamilHaving a 'swinging time' at Vicky Park. Picture: Rehan Jamil

It was a day of fairground rides, arts and crafts, children's activities and bands of musicians.

Vicky Park, which has twice been voted Britain's best loved, has 335 summer activities lined up, all free.

Brochures listing activities can be picked up at Ideas Stores, community centres and Tower Hamlets council offices.

And the band played on... What family fun day would be complete without live music? Picture: Rehan JamilAnd the band played on... What family fun day would be complete without live music? Picture: Rehan Jamil

The park has a cherished history as "the People's park", opened as London's first large public green space in 1845 after a petition from 30,000 people to the government of the day demanding a "breathing space" as the urban sprawl expanded.

There was no formal or official ceremony. The people just took it over while it was being laid out and started used it.

The park got a £12m makeover in time for the 2012 Olympics and was declared Tower Hamlets' "jewel in the crown".

Saturday's big family day out was just another jewel which has twice made Vicky Park the nation's favourite.

DLR station attack: Man charged with attempted murder

All Saints DLR station. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Woodland Trust criticises planners over decision to move 500-year-old mulberry tree

The London Chest Hospital showing World War II bomb damage. Pic: Courtesy of Barts Health Archives and Museums

Man, 22, dies after Isle of Dogs motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a bollard on Westferry Road at the junction with Gaverick Mews. Picture: Google street view

Have your say on new early diagnostic centre opening in east London in 2020

NHS leaders have secured funding to open a new early diagnosis centre in March 2020. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images

Future of 35 pubs to be protected

The toilets at The Bow Bells, Bow Road, are supposedly haunted. Picture: Google

