What a scorcher! Vicky Park turns up the heat for a fun day for families

Bubbling over with fun at Victoria Park.

Children had a bubbling time at Victoria Park's annual family fun day which attracted 6,000 sun worshippers on Saturday.

Having a 'swinging time' at Vicky Park.

It was a day of fairground rides, arts and crafts, children's activities and bands of musicians.

Vicky Park, which has twice been voted Britain's best loved, has 335 summer activities lined up, all free.

Brochures listing activities can be picked up at Ideas Stores, community centres and Tower Hamlets council offices.

And the band played on... What family fun day would be complete without live music?

The park has a cherished history as "the People's park", opened as London's first large public green space in 1845 after a petition from 30,000 people to the government of the day demanding a "breathing space" as the urban sprawl expanded.

There was no formal or official ceremony. The people just took it over while it was being laid out and started used it.

The park got a £12m makeover in time for the 2012 Olympics and was declared Tower Hamlets' "jewel in the crown".

Saturday's big family day out was just another jewel which has twice made Vicky Park the nation's favourite.