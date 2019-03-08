Search

Omid Djalili to appear at the New Moon in Whitechapel for testicular cancer awareness raiser

PUBLISHED: 12:30 02 November 2019

Omid Djalili is supporting men's health charity Movember. Picture: Omid Djalili

Omid Djalili is supporting men's health charity Movember. Picture: Omid Djalili

Omid Djalili

An exclusive night of comedy designed is set to to raise a smile and money for men's health charity Movember.

For one night only renowned comedian Omid Djalili will be treating punters at the New Moon pub in Gracechurch Street, Whitechapel, to a one-off event hosted by KP Nuts aimed at raising awareness of testicular cancer.

From 7.15 to 10pm on November 12 Omid will be joined by up and coming comic Lee Peart as well as footballing legend, John Hartson, who has fought the disease.

The gig will urge men to check themselves and also for women to encourage the men in their life to look for anything unusual.

Tickets are free but a donation of £5 on the night would be appreciated. All proceeds go to Movember.

To register visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/laugh-your-nuts-off-with-omid-djalili-tickets-77273325597

