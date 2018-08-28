All Points East 2019: The Strokes named as fifth headline act

Julian Casablancas (left) and The Strokes will play All Points East 2019. Picture: Matt Crossick / PA PA Archive/PA Images

Is This It? The NYC-rockers, who have five Top 10 albums to their name, will headline on Saturday May 25 as All Points East announces its latest batch of big-name performers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All Points East takes place over two weekends in late-May and early-June. Picture: Derek Bremner. All Points East takes place over two weekends in late-May and early-June. Picture: Derek Bremner.

The Strokes will play at Victoria Park on May 25 in what is their first UK gig for four years.

The five-piece band, who were formed in New York City 21 years ago, complete the list of headliners for All Points East’s first weekend, with Chemical Brothers (May 24) and Christine + the Queens (May 26) in line to play the days before and after.

Festival organisers have also released details of the day’s support acts, which includes a set from The Raconteurs playing their first gig in the UK since 2008.

Interpol, Courtney Barnett, Anna Calvi, Johnny Marr, Parquet Courts, Jarvis Cocker, Connan Mockasin, Bakar and Viagra Boys have also been named as acts who will take the stage in the lead-up to The Strokes’ landmark set.

Interpol will also play at the burgeoning Victoria Park festival on Saturday May 25. Interpol will also play at the burgeoning Victoria Park festival on Saturday May 25.

Away from the excitement of this May 25 announcement, the organisers of All Points East have added a number of additional bands to their opening weekend line-up.

Ambient techno pinup Jon Hopkins, Peggy Gou and Roisin Murphy – the unmistakable voice of Moloko – will play on the Friday.

And Kamasi Washington, Princess Nokia and James Blake – fresh off the back of his fourth LP Assume Form, released earlier this month – are scheduled for Sunday.

The Strokes are touring once again after a two-year hiatus. The band haven’t released an album since Comedown Machine in 2013, although a new record is rumoured to come out later this year.

Fronted by Julian Casablancas, the quintet became one of the most influential bands of the 2000s after their debut record, Is This It, recorded global sales of 2.5million and kickstarted a revival in the global popularity of guitar music.

The majority of acts set to perform at All Points East, which runs on May 24 to 26 as well as May 31 to June 2, have now been announced. Bring Me The Horizon and Bon Iver will play the showpiece sets on May 31 and June 2 respectively, with one final headliner to be unveiled for June 1, the second Saturday.

This year’s All Points East is the second of its kind, after the 2018 festival drew big crowds and live sets from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, LCD Soundsystem, Bjork and The xx. AEG Presents has a five-year contract to run festivals in Victoria Park after impressing Tower Hamlets Council with its plans to reward neighbours for their inconvenience.

They’re doing that through In The Neighbourhood; a four-day programme of free events including outdoor cinema, street food stalls, pop-up bars, sports and wellbeing and children’s activities bookended by the two festival weekends.

An exclusive pre-sale for East London Advertiser readers who live in Tower Hamlets or Hackney – the two boroughs that border the park – will go live on Thursday at 9am. Follow this link and enter the password APEADVERTISER when prompted.

Regular tickets go on sale the following day.