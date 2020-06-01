Young musicians from Bromley by Bow school seize opportunity to share their work during lockdown

East London Arts & Music students are performing live during lockdown as part of the MSG Sphere sessions. Picture: ELAM Archant

Young musicians are performing live sessions in a bid to keep people entertained during lockdown.

Young musician Eliza Hayles is due to perform on June 19. Picture: ELAM Young musician Eliza Hayles is due to perform on June 19. Picture: ELAM

The students from East London Arts & Music (ELAM) based in Maltings Close, Bromley by Bow, have taken their concerts online so they can carry on playing and singing for music fans.

The youngsters are sharing their own songs and compositions in part due to sponsorship from Madison Square Garden Sphere.

ELAM principal Mik Nelson said: “The MSG Sphere sessions have provided an incredible opportunity for our trainees to exercise their imagination and innovate new, exciting ways of sharing their music in a time when the world is desperately in need of creative outlets.

“The trainees have quickly adapted how they perform and produce their music during this lockdown period.

“The support from MSG Entertainment has really raised the professional standards of our trainees and will help to shape the future of live music in London.”

Alternative pop artist Kalila Noa is due to perform in July.

The 18-year-old said: “There is nothing better than listening to a song, and feeling a kind of reassurance and warmth that someone else knows what you’re feeling.

“I have always found music to be a solace in this way.

“So whatever I write about, even when it’s personal to me, I hope I present it in a way that resonates with other young people, and can be personal to their life stories just as much as mine.”

Singer songwriter Eliza Mai, explaining her music, said: “The message I want to send out is about female empowerment and independence, as I feel that this is a really important issue that isn’t spoken about enough in today’s society.”

Jayne McGivern, executive vice president of development and construction for MSG Entertainment, said: “MSG Sphere sessions showcase the talented trainees at ELAM, and we are delighted to help them share their music.

“MSG Entertainment has always supported emerging talent, and we are proud to be part of the future of music in east London.”

The next videos are due on June 19, July 3 and 17.

Search MSG sphere sessions on Youtube.