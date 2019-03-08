Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Swashbuckling musicians take the stage in St Dunstan’s ready for Easter

PUBLISHED: 18:09 09 April 2019

East London Community Band performing at St Dunstan's. Picture source: Jackie Applebee

East London Community Band performing at St Dunstan's. Picture source: Jackie Applebee

Jackie Applebee

Schoolchildren got into the Easter festive spirit early this year when they staged their end-of-term concert in Stepney with a swashbuckling musical ‘pirate’ performance.

Swashbuckling 'Pirates of the Carribean' take over at St Dunstan's. Picture source: Jackie ApplebeeSwashbuckling 'Pirates of the Carribean' take over at St Dunstan's. Picture source: Jackie Applebee

Members of the East London Community Band who rehearse in the Shadwell centre every Friday after school performed works they’ve learned during the term.

These included a Pirates of the Caribbean medley, Sousa’s Stars and Stripes for Ever and two contemporary pieces.

Friday’s concert at St Dunstan’s historic 1,000-year-old parish church followed their last festive public concert there at Christmas which ambitiously included Wagner’s Die Meistersinger von Nuremberg and Handle’s Royal Fireworks Music.

But this time the mood was slightly lighter, with the ‘pirate’ medley looking ahead to the summer term.

Local GP Jackie Applebee is one of the community volunteers who performs with the youngsters when she’s not too busy orchestrating the campaign to stop NHS privatisation.

“It’s a great way for youngsters to learn a musical instrument,” she said. “Even adults learn from scratch from quite an advanced age!”

She chairs Tower Hamlets local medical committee, but doesn’t let the band play second fiddle to the NHS—rather playing second clarinet herself when she’s not running surgeries at the Tredegar Practice in Bow.

The community band has 60 members, a third being schoolkids, which has been going for 40 years.

It runs seven groups including Jazz and early music, from beginners to advanced.

Most Read

Nazia Begum’s husband guilty at Old Bailey of her murder at home in Bow while children slept

Nazia Begum Ali... tragic mum-of-two murdered at 25 in her home in Bow. Picrture: Met Police

Halifax’s Clarke happy to finally get chance to thank Orient fans

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds the Leyton Orient fans on his return to Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jailed: Man who spat at bus passenger who challenged homophobic comments

Abdi Ahmed Shire. Picture: City of London Police

Drug dens closed down in Whitechapel after Met Police raids off Commercial Road

Hessel Street, off Commercial Road, scene of drugs raids on four premises involving 40 Met Police officers. Picture: Google

‘Eastenders’ pub is banned from hosting live music following complaints of loud karaokes and lock-ins

The Queen's Head is in Limehouse. Pic: Google

Most Read

Nazia Begum’s husband guilty at Old Bailey of her murder at home in Bow while children slept

Nazia Begum Ali... tragic mum-of-two murdered at 25 in her home in Bow. Picrture: Met Police

Halifax’s Clarke happy to finally get chance to thank Orient fans

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds the Leyton Orient fans on his return to Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jailed: Man who spat at bus passenger who challenged homophobic comments

Abdi Ahmed Shire. Picture: City of London Police

Drug dens closed down in Whitechapel after Met Police raids off Commercial Road

Hessel Street, off Commercial Road, scene of drugs raids on four premises involving 40 Met Police officers. Picture: Google

‘Eastenders’ pub is banned from hosting live music following complaints of loud karaokes and lock-ins

The Queen's Head is in Limehouse. Pic: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham full-back springs to defence of his striker team-mate

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks looks on

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Eastleigh

Jay Simpson moves the ball on for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham fail to heed Hazard warning as Chelsea star steals the show

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic heads wide during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

East London secure victory over Ilford and now prepare for a play-off clash at Holt

Action from the match between East London and Ilford Wanderers at the Memorial Ground (pic Tim Edwards)

O’s have to think late equaliser will make difference, says Harrold

Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold manages to deflect the ball into the corner to equalise against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists