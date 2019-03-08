Soulful sound of jazz and R&B fills Canary Wharf's Canada Square Park

Surround Sounds

Up-and-coming performers take the stage at Canary Wharf's Canada Square Park for a short series of free lunchtime and evening open air concerts of jazz, soul, pop and R&B.

Free lunchtime and evening concerts in the park.

It kicks off on Thursday when Surround Sounds returns for line-ups including Soul Stripped Sessions female artists collective, Vadé R&B quintet and students from East London Arts and Music School.

The first lunchtime bash is on Thursday with Rosie Ash at 12.30pm, the east London singer-songwriter and busker who has just released her debut single.

Her music is a mix of folk and pop, often with a narrative or story, written on guitar, piano, ukulele and on occasion with a full orchestra.

Soul Stripped Sessions collective appears at 6pm with Lisa Grand's soulful vocals reminiscent of Aretha Franklin and Prince, and Bee Bakare with lyrics inspired by Lauren Hill and Whitney Houston.

Renato Paris takes over at 7.30pm with soul, pop, rhythm, blues, jazz and funk mixed together.

Lunchtime on Friday features Akin Soul from East London Arts, the academy in Bromley-by-Bow for wannabe stars aged 16 to 19 training for careers in music, games, design, film and television.

Singer-songwriter Sully Gravity has his lunchtime concert the following Thursday, August 8, with songs he has written since he was 12 inspired by soul, R&B and Gospel.

Soul Stripped Sessions returns that evening at 6pm with singer-songwriter Natalie Lindi borrowing sounds of jazz, soul and pop to create her own raw originals, and R&B Soul singer Lili Caseley who cites influences such as Nelly Furtado, Frank Ocean and Billie Holiday.

They are followed at 8pm by Vadé R&B quintet with their harmony combination.

Friday lunchtime on August 9 is singer-songwriter Esther-Olivia Odesanmi, from East London Arts and Music.