New young musicians showing at Bow after-hours show

Performance-goers at Bow Arts. Picture: Rob Harris/Bow Arts. Bow Arts

"Young and provocative artists" are coming to Bow Arts and the Nunnery Gallery as part of the Emerge Festival happening across London.

Here-Now-Us on Saturday, September 28 is one of the last nights of the two-day "after hours" festival. Lyrical synth trio Benin City are headlining the show, with support from Mina Rose, queer Pakistani Muslim womxn.

Award-winning poet Sanah Ahsan as well as up-and-coming rapper and theatre-maker John Akinde are also on the line-up.

Here-Now-Us is being held at the Bow's Nunnery Gallery, a former convent, and in the next door, hidden courtyard of Bow Arts.

Music and spoken word will be performed with the Bow Open Show as the backdrop, an exhibition showcasing work from some of the 500 artists supported by Bow Arts.

These visual works were chosen to explore "our current political moment".

The event runs from 5pm until 10.30pm. Tickets can be bought at emergefestival.co.uk.