Puppeteers bringing beloved children's book to life at Limehouse stage

Arthur's Dream Boat is coming to Limehouse's Half Moon Theatre. Picture: Long Nose Puppets Long Nose Puppets

A Brighton-based children's theatre company is coming to Limehouse perform a tale about a little boy who has a dream.

Long Nose Puppets is bringing Arthur's Dream Boat to the stage at Half Moon Theatre, a story about bringing imagination to life.

When Arthur has a dream about a beautiful boat, no one will listen to him about it until it begins growing on his head - he soon takes to the waves.

The performance has music from 1998 Mercury Prize winner Tom Gray, of the band Gomez.

"We are delighted to welcome back Long Nose Puppets to Half Moon Theatre, with their captivating show Arthur's Dream Boat," said Half Moon's director Chris Elwell.

"With its imaginative range of puppets, and a not to be missed opportunity to meet the puppets after the show, this is a colourful family production that will send your imagination soaring."

The puppets will take the stage from 11am to 2pm on Saturday, October 19. Tickets are £7 and can be bought by calling 020 7709 8900 or at the theatre's website halfmoon.org.uk.