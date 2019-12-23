Experience Disney on Ice 100 Years of Magic!

Relive the magic of Frozen and timeless Disney classics this Christmas and New Year as Disney on Ice 100 Years of Magic! comes to the O2 London.

Disney on Ice performer Chloe Wagner says the charming celebration of the world's most famous characters will give you an unforgettable experience - a moment your family can cherish forever.

"Disney on Ice has something for everyone. It's a magical experience. Everything from the skating, choreography, perspective of the show, effects, costumes to the music is just amazing," she said.

"In the skaters you have professionals - Olympians - it really is a talented collection of expert skaters and performers.

"There is no doubt Disney has stayed relevant for decades because Disney has always created characters the audience can relate to. And that's carried through onto the ice."

And Chloe, 19, who is from Tennessee, America, really is living her dream. She was inspired to take up skating by her figure skating British mother Susan Jackson Wagner - a competitor in the 1984 Olympics.

Having skated since the age of three, Chloe is thankful she is doing what she loves.

"I'm really walking in her footsteps. My mum did Disney on Ice - it's her favourite. It's where she met my dad, she is a former Olympian. And now I'm here doing the same. And it's as magical for me as it is the audience. I can't wait to perform in London.

"We train regularly and are not the same character throughout. As an ensemble skater I'm about five different characters in each show so we do a lot of training to make sure everyone knows all the different routines. When we arrive in London we will get a feel for the arena and then have 15 minutes warm up before every show on top of training. It's a joy from start to finish and we want it to be perfect, effortless and magical."

Her achievements are impressive for a teenager who would have gone through a tough selection process to land her dream job. But her excitement quickens further when she gets back to talking about the show.

She added: "There are 50 different characters - including the one everyone wants to see, Mickey Mouse. It's relevant and up to date but goes back to the beginning with Pinocchio.

"Bo Beep and Forky from Toy Story 4 are in Disney on Ice 100 Years of Magic. It's a great contrast. Who doesn't love Disney?"

Chloe has been performing in Paris most recently, and as the youngest skater on the show it's adjusting to life on the road that is the real challenge.

"Being away from home has been my biggest test but I'm loving every minute. I'm so excited to come to London. You're in for a really magical treat."

Disney on Ice 100 Years of Magic! runs at the O2 London from December 26 to Jan 5. Book without delay at disneyonice.com