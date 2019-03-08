Help for Heroes inspired band coming to Wapping
PUBLISHED: 15:04 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 15 October 2019
The unmistakable musical sound and versatility of The Heroes Band can be heard once again.
The band stages an annual concert of Remembrance in honour of our country's heroes and this year's will be on November 9 at St Peter's in Wapping Lane.
The programme will include music from the HBO series Band of Brothers, as well as traditional remembrance music such as Elgar's Nimrod. It will be rounded off with a The Last Night of the Proms style finale.
The Heroes Band supports The Help For Heroes veterans charity by fundraising through its concerts. The military-styled band was formed in 2014 by the director of music David Vaninetti-Smart.
The band performs regularly around London and the south of England and has completed three European tours.
Tickets are free with a voluntary collection and the concert is due to start at 7:30pm with everyone welcome regardless of faith.
For more information about the Remembrance Concert or general information about the band please visit theheroesband.org.uk