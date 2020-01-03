Search

Shakespeare's Macbeth and A Midsummer Night's Dream coming to Wilton's

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 January 2020

Watermill Theatre's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream is coming to Wilton's Music Hall. Picture: Rich Kenworthy

Watermill Theatre's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream is coming to Wilton's Music Hall. Picture: Rich Kenworthy

Rich Kenworthy

The Watermill Theatre is bringing William Shakespeare's Macbeth and A Midsummer Night's Dream to Wilton's Music Hall.

Watermill Theatre is alternating between two productions at Wilton's with Macbeth running with A Midsummer Night's Dream. Picture: Pamela RaithWatermill Theatre is alternating between two productions at Wilton's with Macbeth running with A Midsummer Night's Dream. Picture: Pamela Raith

The ensemble's productions will run from late January to mid February at the venue in Graces Alley, Whitechapel, and come hot on the heels of their UK autumn tour.

Artistic director Paul Hart said: "I can think of no space more fitting than Wilton's - indeed our A Midsummer Night's Dream is literally set in a Victorian music hall, and the chance to return to such an intimate setting for Macbeth is hugely exciting."

Billy Postlethwaite, whose credits include Chernobyl and Game Of Thrones, will revive his performance of Macbeth in the production, which premiered at The Watermill Theatre in the spring of 2019.

Macbeth is set against the soundtrack of The xx, Johnny Cash and The Rolling Stones performed live by a cast of actor / musicians.

For tickets (£10-£29) and performance times visit wiltons.org.uk or call the box office on 020 7702 2789 (Mon-Fri, 11am-6pm).

Most Read

Appeal after two teenagers stabbed in Shoreditch High Street

A video showing a man attacked in Hackney Road forms part of an investigation into a stabbing in Shoreditch High Street on Sunday morning (December 29). Picture: Google

Appeal for help to find girl, 16, missing from her East End home

Farida Begum was reported missing from her home. Picture: MPS

Police drugs sweep in Whitechapel also bags £20,000 of fake mobile phones

Police and council enforcement officers in joint olperation at Whitechapel Market. Picture: LBTH

Coroner slams signs banning swimming in Shadwell Basin after student drowns

Shadwell Basin dock. Picture: Google

What is the most common foreign language in your east London borough?

A study by adult education college and charity City Lit reveals that Bengali is the most common foreign language spoken in London. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons

