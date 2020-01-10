Drawing prize returns to Trinity Buoy Wharf in Poplar

Alice Motte-Mun~oz with her drawing Reverie which scooped first prize.

A celebration of drawing is making a return to a Docklands arts quarter.

Shelly Tregoning with her drawing Distracted, Distracted which won second prize.

Upcoming exhibition, Trinity Buoy Wharf Drawing Prize, celebrates a revival of drawing in the capital's historic Docklands.

The prize was created in 1994 and led since its founding by director, Professor Anita Taylor, dean of Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design at the University of Dundee. It is supported by Trinity Buoy Wharf Trust.

The 68 drawings selected for the 2019 exhibition by Chantal Joffe RA, Andrew Nairne OBE and Dr Dorothy Price will be on show in The Chainstore at Trinity Buoy Wharf, Poplar, from January 18 to February 1. The free exhibition will be open daily from 11am to 4pm.

A first prize of �8,000 was awarded to Alice Motte-Mu�oz for her drawing, Reverie.

The exhibition will be accompanied by events led by artists and industry professionals, including talks and workshops that celebrate drawing, explore its role, and encourage everyone to participate.

For more details visit trinitybuoywharfdrawingprize.drawingprojects.uk/