Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

New book examines death of Stepney Green mother, 25, following childbirth

PUBLISHED: 10:35 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 14 June 2019

Ruth Badley will launch her new book Where are the grown-ups? in an event at Limehouse, on July 17.

Ruth Badley will launch her new book Where are the grown-ups? in an event at Limehouse, on July 17.

Archant

The death of a Stepney Green woman following childbirth in 1930 is the subject of a new book written by her granddaughter.

Author Ruth Badley's new book explroes the death of her maternal grandmother, Stepney Green woman Rose Dehaan, following child birth and the impact the tragedy has had on her family. Picture: Ruth Badley.Author Ruth Badley's new book explroes the death of her maternal grandmother, Stepney Green woman Rose Dehaan, following child birth and the impact the tragedy has had on her family. Picture: Ruth Badley.

Ruth Badley's book 'Where are the grown-ups?' uncovered unknown details surrounding the death of her maternal grandmother, Rose Dehaan, at the age of 25 and the circumstances that required an aunt and uncle to adopt Rose's baby.

The baby, Sylvia, lived with her adoptive parents in Copley Street and attended Stepney Green Jewish School until they were evacuated to Leicester during the war.

You may also want to watch:

Ruth said the book explores the "profound" impact her grandmother's death had on three generations of her family.

"The heart and soul of my story is rooted in the Jewish East End and the streets in and around Stepney Green," she said.

"It is well known that midwives working amongst the poorest families in the East End in the 1930s provided an exceptionally high standard of care, but tragedies still occurred."

The book will be launched at the Half Moon Theatre, Limehouse, on July 17.

Most Read

Tower Hamlets estate agents who refused to pay tenants expelled from ombudsman

Picture: open licence.

The ‘worst pub in London’ could reopen a year after it closed

The Angel and Crown pub is in Bethnal Green. Pic: Google

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Residents kick out entire board on ‘fiefdom’ housing estate

The South Quay estate offices at 99 Mews Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

No Africa Cup of Nations chance for Orient forward Bonne

Macauley Bonne lets fly for Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Most Read

Tower Hamlets estate agents who refused to pay tenants expelled from ombudsman

Picture: open licence.

The ‘worst pub in London’ could reopen a year after it closed

The Angel and Crown pub is in Bethnal Green. Pic: Google

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Residents kick out entire board on ‘fiefdom’ housing estate

The South Quay estate offices at 99 Mews Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

No Africa Cup of Nations chance for Orient forward Bonne

Macauley Bonne lets fly for Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

New book examines death of Stepney Green mother, 25, following childbirth

Ruth Badley will launch her new book Where are the grown-ups? in an event at Limehouse, on July 17.

Severe delays on TfL Rail due to faulty train at Goodmayes

Broken train at Goodmayes station is causing disruption across TfL Rail between Liverpool Street and Shenfield. Photo: Google.

Half the children on poverty line are missing out on ‘healthy start’ fresh food vouchers

Nearly half low income families missing out on vouchers for fresh food. Picture: Mike Brooke

Cricket: Lord’s hosts Chance to Shine Schools’ Open Day

Local schoolchildren enjoy the ICC Chance to Shine at Lord's (pic Luke Walker/Getty Images)

O’s stadium open for fans to honour Edinburgh’s life

Flowers and messages are placed at Brisbane Road to remember Leyton Orient legend Justin Edinburgh, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 49 (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists