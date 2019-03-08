New book examines death of Stepney Green mother, 25, following childbirth
PUBLISHED: 10:35 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 14 June 2019
Archant
The death of a Stepney Green woman following childbirth in 1930 is the subject of a new book written by her granddaughter.
Ruth Badley's book 'Where are the grown-ups?' uncovered unknown details surrounding the death of her maternal grandmother, Rose Dehaan, at the age of 25 and the circumstances that required an aunt and uncle to adopt Rose's baby.
The baby, Sylvia, lived with her adoptive parents in Copley Street and attended Stepney Green Jewish School until they were evacuated to Leicester during the war.
Ruth said the book explores the "profound" impact her grandmother's death had on three generations of her family.
"The heart and soul of my story is rooted in the Jewish East End and the streets in and around Stepney Green," she said.
"It is well known that midwives working amongst the poorest families in the East End in the 1930s provided an exceptionally high standard of care, but tragedies still occurred."
The book will be launched at the Half Moon Theatre, Limehouse, on July 17.