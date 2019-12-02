Christmas craft market planned by Bow Arts in their secret Victorian courtyard

Christmas craft Sunday market planned at Bow Arts on December 8. Picture: Rob Harris Rob Harris

A festive market by artists and craft-makers is being held in a "secret Victorian courtyard" selling unique Christmas gifts made in the East End.

Some 25 stallholders are offering textiles, bags, prints, cards, jewellery, home wares and ceramics made by some of Bow Art charity's network of 500 entrepreneurs.

The first-ever makers' market behind the arts charity's Nunnery gallery at 183 Bow Road, in the hidden 19th century courtyard surrounded by artist studios, is a chance for shoppers to go behind the scenes to watch them at work.

The market supporting Bow Arts' network of artists and makers is on Sunday, November 8, from 11am to 4pm, which includes carol singers from Bow Church, drop-in family activities and mulled wine from the Nunnery café.

The carol parish singers from St Mary's perform at 1pm and 3pm. A drop-in family workshop runs from Noon to 3pm.