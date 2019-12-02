Christmas craft market planned by Bow Arts in their secret Victorian courtyard

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 December 2019

Christmas craft Sunday market planned at Bow Arts on December 8. Picture: Rob Harris

Christmas craft Sunday market planned at Bow Arts on December 8. Picture: Rob Harris

Rob Harris

A festive market by artists and craft-makers is being held in a "secret Victorian courtyard" selling unique Christmas gifts made in the East End.

Some 25 stallholders are offering textiles, bags, prints, cards, jewellery, home wares and ceramics made by some of Bow Art charity's network of 500 entrepreneurs.

The first-ever makers' market behind the arts charity's Nunnery gallery at 183 Bow Road, in the hidden 19th century courtyard surrounded by artist studios, is a chance for shoppers to go behind the scenes to watch them at work.

The market supporting Bow Arts' network of artists and makers is on Sunday, November 8, from 11am to 4pm, which includes carol singers from Bow Church, drop-in family activities and mulled wine from the Nunnery café.

The carol parish singers from St Mary's perform at 1pm and 3pm. A drop-in family workshop runs from Noon to 3pm.

'Dangerous youth' from Bow who stabbed man in the head gets three years

Daimar Roach, from Bow, locked up for 3 years 9 months...

Call for talented Thames-side photographers for picture contest

This photograph from Bill Green was the overall winner at Thames Lens 2018. Picture: Bill Green.

Jailed: 'Predator' rapist who stalked the streets of east London and was finally tracked down after 7 years

Rapist Jonathan Graden... jailed for life with 10 years minimum. Picture: Met Police

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Stepney shooting: Two arrested on suspicion of murdering Iron Miah

Iron Miah died after being shot in the head. Picture: Met Police

