Artists are making Canary Wharf ‘connected by light’ for Christmas to beat Covid gloom

PUBLISHED: 12:40 04 November 2020

Exclusive sneak preview of Canary Wharf's planned winter lights for Christmas. Picture: Sean Pollock

Exclusive sneak preview of Canary Wharf's planned winter lights for Christmas. Picture: Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock

Sparkling plans are being unveiled today on how Canary Wharf is being lit up over Christmas at the end of Lockdown 2.

Neon Tree by artist Hawthorn inter-twines technology and nature with branches coiled in shining neon. Picture: Nunzio PrennaNeon Tree by artist Hawthorn inter-twines technology and nature with branches coiled in shining neon. Picture: Nunzio Prenna

A collection of nine artistic “lightworks” is set to illuminate the shopping and business district throughout December and January after being hit by the darkening pandemic crisis.

A collection of nine illumination artworks are to showcase the skills of artists spanning nine weeks, all beneath the setting of the iconic Canary Wharf skyline.

The Connected by Light displays aim to provide an evening of “escapism” after lockdown, all complemented by eight more lighting pieces which are part of Canary Wharf’s public art collection.

Steps have been taken to make sure winter activities are Covid-secure, with light instillations glowing across parks, gardens, squares and other open spaces, some on all day, others coming to life after dark.

Tetra Park by Mandylights splashing the paths of Westferry Circus with a colour progression in geometric forms. Picture: CWGTetra Park by Mandylights splashing the paths of Westferry Circus with a colour progression in geometric forms. Picture: CWG

Canary Wharf’s annual Winter Lights festival, which normally attracts 400,000 spectators and shoppers each year, aims to return when times are better.

Its bars, shops and restaurants plan to be up and running once the lockdown is over.

In the meantime, Connected by Light is set to spark the coming winter evenings into life to welcome a better New Year than 2020.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police bust music rave at Poplar packed with 1,000 people and 3 other east London events

1,000 ravers caught in Saturday night illegal gathering in Poplar. Picture: Met Police

Storyteller keeping arts alive in east London is chosen for National Lottery exhibition

Shamim Azad...

Gun, drugs and machete recovered and 46 arrests in police crackdown on violenece

Police from Tower Hamlets joined Operation Aldrin, a four-day crackdown on violence which led to 46 arrests. Picture: Met Police

Poplar MP Apsana Begum named in Labour party anti-Semitism scandal as Jeremy Corbyn is suspended

Poplar & Limehouse MP Apsana Begum during Parliamentary debate on Westferry housing controversy in January 2020... now nine months on facing allegations of anrti-Semitism. Picture: Commons TV

Why police were at Victoria Park on Sunday

Police cordoned off the bridge leading into Victoria Park and surrounding towpaths along Hertford Union canal on Sunday, November 1. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Police bust music rave at Poplar packed with 1,000 people and 3 other east London events

1,000 ravers caught in Saturday night illegal gathering in Poplar. Picture: Met Police

Storyteller keeping arts alive in east London is chosen for National Lottery exhibition

Shamim Azad...

Gun, drugs and machete recovered and 46 arrests in police crackdown on violenece

Police from Tower Hamlets joined Operation Aldrin, a four-day crackdown on violence which led to 46 arrests. Picture: Met Police

Poplar MP Apsana Begum named in Labour party anti-Semitism scandal as Jeremy Corbyn is suspended

Poplar & Limehouse MP Apsana Begum during Parliamentary debate on Westferry housing controversy in January 2020... now nine months on facing allegations of anrti-Semitism. Picture: Commons TV

Why police were at Victoria Park on Sunday

Police cordoned off the bridge leading into Victoria Park and surrounding towpaths along Hertford Union canal on Sunday, November 1. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Artists are making Canary Wharf ‘connected by light’ for Christmas to beat Covid gloom

Exclusive sneak preview of Canary Wharf's planned winter lights for Christmas. Picture: Sean Pollock

Leyton Orient fall to late defeat away to Forest Green Rovers

Josh Wright of Orient during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

New Tower Hamlets group set up by Diabetics UK to reduce loneliness and isolation during Covid

Laura Dickens (left) and Lynda Stewart, both diagnosed with diabetes when they were four years old, now setting up Tower Hamlets support group. Picture: Diabetes UK

London Lions start new term with an overtime defeat to Newcastle in mini cup series

London Lions in action against Newcastle Eagles (Pic: Graham Hodges)

FA provide grassroots football update

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)