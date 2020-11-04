Artists are making Canary Wharf ‘connected by light’ for Christmas to beat Covid gloom

Exclusive sneak preview of Canary Wharf's planned winter lights for Christmas. Picture: Sean Pollock Sean Pollock

Sparkling plans are being unveiled today on how Canary Wharf is being lit up over Christmas at the end of Lockdown 2.

Neon Tree by artist Hawthorn inter-twines technology and nature with branches coiled in shining neon. Picture: Nunzio Prenna Neon Tree by artist Hawthorn inter-twines technology and nature with branches coiled in shining neon. Picture: Nunzio Prenna

A collection of nine artistic “lightworks” is set to illuminate the shopping and business district throughout December and January after being hit by the darkening pandemic crisis.

A collection of nine illumination artworks are to showcase the skills of artists spanning nine weeks, all beneath the setting of the iconic Canary Wharf skyline.

The Connected by Light displays aim to provide an evening of “escapism” after lockdown, all complemented by eight more lighting pieces which are part of Canary Wharf’s public art collection.

Steps have been taken to make sure winter activities are Covid-secure, with light instillations glowing across parks, gardens, squares and other open spaces, some on all day, others coming to life after dark.

Tetra Park by Mandylights splashing the paths of Westferry Circus with a colour progression in geometric forms. Picture: CWG Tetra Park by Mandylights splashing the paths of Westferry Circus with a colour progression in geometric forms. Picture: CWG

Canary Wharf’s annual Winter Lights festival, which normally attracts 400,000 spectators and shoppers each year, aims to return when times are better.

Its bars, shops and restaurants plan to be up and running once the lockdown is over.

In the meantime, Connected by Light is set to spark the coming winter evenings into life to welcome a better New Year than 2020.