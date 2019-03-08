Sign up to our newsletter

Floating 'flix' coming to the big screen at St Katharine Docks by Tower of London

PUBLISHED: 08:48 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:44 16 May 2019

Big Screen movies on a floating pontoon near you. Picrture: St Katharine Docks

Big Screen movies on a floating pontoon near you. Picrture: St Katharine Docks

St Katharine Docks/free promo

An idea is being floated for erecting a giant cinema screen on a quayside pontoon at St Katharine Docks for summer film fans.

Movie fans enjoying the Big Screen last summer at the marina. Picrture: St Katharine DocksMovie fans enjoying the Big Screen last summer at the marina. Picrture: St Katharine Docks

It would be the return to a successful 'floating film festival' from previous years which drew thousands of movie fans to the historic docks by the Tower of London.

The marina is planning a fortnight of top films on the floating pontoon in July, it has been revealed this week.

Movies already lined up for the big screen include hits like Mary Poppins Returns, A Star is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody, Stan and Lorrie and musicals such as Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and The Greatest Showman.

Screenings at £12 a ticket begin at 7pm throughout the 'movie fortnight' of July 16-28, with two additional weekend screenings at 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The docks recently celebrated their 190th anniversary, built in 1828 on the site of the old St Katharine's monastery which had been there since the 12th century. Today it is central London's only yachting marina.

