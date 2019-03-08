Sign up to our newsletter

Opera for babies and cowboy boots for dads 'on the cards' at Canary Wharf

PUBLISHED: 13:00 23 June 2019

Open air movie screenings planned at Canary Wharf. Picture: CWG

Open air movie screenings planned at Canary Wharf. Picture: CWG

CWG

Family summer events are planned at Canary Wharf with film nights, live country music and 'baby' opera as well as a 'moon landing'.

Country music to be staged at Canary Wharf in July. Picture: CWGCountry music to be staged at Canary Wharf in July. Picture: CWG

It follows festivities being staged in the shopping district taking place this weekend.

Open air movie screenings with picnic mats instead of plush cinema seating take place at Canada Square Park from Tuesday with Groundhog Day.

Other movies are The Princess Bride on July 2, Galaxy Quest on July 9 and E.T. The Extra Terrestrial on July 31. Films in August are Into The Woods on the 7th, Little Shop of Horrors, 20th, Edward Scissorhands, 24th, Night at the Museum, 27th, and Jurassic Park, 31st.

A lunar workshop is 'launched' at Jubilee Park to mark the 50th anniversary of Man's first landing on the moon on July 20 from 12 noon to 4pm, where youngsters help create a giant rocket sculpture, then their own rocket, flying saucer or astronaut to take home.

But there is also culture for the very, very young with Opera For Babies at Crossrail Place roof garden on July 21 at 12 noon, 1pm and 2pm. It's an interactive musical adventure for infants up to two years old with a playful and creative first experience of opera.

The grown-ups have their' turn a week later to pull on cowboy boots and speak with a southern 'drawl' for Country music on July 27, from 2 to 10pm, at Canada Square Park.

Other family events are planned through August till mid-September.

