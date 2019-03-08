Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Ad Feature

All Points East: 10-day music and community festival returns to Victoria Park

PUBLISHED: 15:33 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 28 March 2019

All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2 with two weekends of world-class live music Pictures: AEG

All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2 with two weekends of world-class live music Pictures: AEG

AEG

All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park this May with a multi-flavoured line-up of big-name music acts and a free community festival.

Organised by AEG Presents, the 10-day event will take place between May 24 and June 2 following on from its successful debut in 2018.

Electric duo the Chemical Brothers will be headlining the main stage on Friday May 24 Photo: Callo AlbaneseElectric duo the Chemical Brothers will be headlining the main stage on Friday May 24 Photo: Callo Albanese

Last summer’s sell-out weekend shows established All Points East as a mainstay in London’s music calendar—and this year is set to be even more impressive.

The festival kicks off on Friday with three days of live music headlined by electric duo The Chemical Brothers, NYC rockers The Strokes and French pop singer Christine and the Queens.

Closing the festival on the second weekend will be hard rock headliners Bring me the Horizon and folk favourites Mumford and Sons followed by Bon Iver.

Hot Chip, Primal Scream, The Raconteurs, Interpol, James Blake, Architects, Dizzee Rascal and many more exciting names will also be taking to the stage to support the headliners.

Folk favourites Mumford and Sons will be headlining on Saturday June 1 Photo: Alistair Taylor-YoungFolk favourites Mumford and Sons will be headlining on Saturday June 1 Photo: Alistair Taylor-Young

In the Neighbourhood - a four-day community festival bookended by the music-filled weekends - will also be returning in 2019. Running from Bank Holiday Monday to Thursday, the programme will feature a variety of family-friendly entertainment and workshops hosted by local organisations from Tower Hamlets and Hackney, including outdoor cinema, dance, theatre, arts and crafts, sports and wellbeing and fun activities for kids. Chisenhale Dance, Half Moon Theatre, Tower Hamlets Tennis, MoreYoga, Rich Mix, Hackney Arts, East End Film Festival, Upswing and a range of local breweries and street food traders are among the diverse roster confirmed for the week.

A new addition to this year’s weekday programme will be a craft beer festival on Bank Holiday Monday with 20 local brewers showcasing the best of their batches.

All Points East is also partnering up with East End arts and music college ELAM to source local bands and music acts to perform throughout the week. A full events programme for In The Neighbourhood will be announced next month.

Event manager, Jenny Hamada, said: “Last year the weekday festival attracted thousands of people everyday, and this year we will be offering an even more exciting and varied line-up of local partners.

In The Neighbourhood will feature a variety of family activities and entertainment Photo: Rory JamesIn The Neighbourhood will feature a variety of family activities and entertainment Photo: Rory James

“Bank Holiday Monday was one of our busiest days, and with our new craft beer festival, we expect it to be even more of a success this time around.

“It’s a great chance to give something back to local residents and showcase some of the amazing local talent.”

The plans to give something back to the local community and enhance the positive effects of the event was one of the reasons why AEG was successful in securing a five-year contract from the Tower Hamlets Council in 2017.

This year, AEG and Tower Hamlets Council will be bolstering their efforts to reduce disruption to local residents and minimise environmental impact with a new and improved sustainability plan.

Mayor of Tower Hamlets, John Biggs, said: “I am pleased that following the success of All Points East last summer - with considerably improved management from the previous contract - it returns this year to the award-winning Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets.

“Using our park for well-managed events enjoyed by thousands of people while respecting our responsibilities to best manage disruption to local residents is the secret to continuing success.

“We worked closely with AEG to ensure local residents’ needs were considered at last year’s event and I am grateful for the attention they gave to this.

“Also returning this year will be In the Neighbourhood— a free event which attracted over 20,000 people daily, brought communities together in celebration, showcased some of the rich artistic talent and offered business opportunities to local entrepreneurs.

“These events also bring in vital income that helps protect the frontline council services residents rely on. I look forward to another successful festival this May and June.”

Further announcements of food traders, breweries and supporting music acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for All Points East festival are available from allpointseastfestival.com, where you can also find out more about the line-up.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Is a Big Mac with Bacon #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?

Chief reporter Sophie Morton with Franchisee Zulfikar Somji, First Assistant Sarah Jane Williams and Business Manager Marie Taylor after making a Grand Big Mac with Bacon. Picture: Ken Mears

It’s the debate fans across the UK are discussing - so where better to find out more about the iconic burger than behind the scenes in a local McDonald’s restaurant?

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Awards Directory
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Gunshots fired in Mile End

Hamlets Way. Picture: Google.

Greenwich foot tunnel ‘too narrow to share with cycling’ Isle of Dogs families point out

Two cyclists clearly seen riding through the foot tunnel under the Thames while a third correctly walks with his bike. Picture: Mike Brooke

Engineer rescues boy, 13, from knife attacker in Bow

Engineer Aran Osman, who was driving his van to work when he saw a teenager being followed by a boy with a knife. Picture: British Gas

Brick Lane trader brews up £2.5m tea exports to Sweden

Aliur Rahman at his London Tea Exchange warehouse in Brick Lane. Picture source: Citypress

Advertiser letters: Shamina Begum and response to Cllr Rabina Khan

Shamima.Begum going through Gatwick's security. Photo: MET POLICE

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Gunshots fired in Mile End

Hamlets Way. Picture: Google.

Greenwich foot tunnel ‘too narrow to share with cycling’ Isle of Dogs families point out

Two cyclists clearly seen riding through the foot tunnel under the Thames while a third correctly walks with his bike. Picture: Mike Brooke

Engineer rescues boy, 13, from knife attacker in Bow

Engineer Aran Osman, who was driving his van to work when he saw a teenager being followed by a boy with a knife. Picture: British Gas

Brick Lane trader brews up £2.5m tea exports to Sweden

Aliur Rahman at his London Tea Exchange warehouse in Brick Lane. Picture source: Citypress

Advertiser letters: Shamina Begum and response to Cllr Rabina Khan

Shamima.Begum going through Gatwick's security. Photo: MET POLICE

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Former O’s defender Stimson is backing Edinburgh’s men to win double for his old club

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is all smiles (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hockey: Wapping men end season on high

Action from Wapping men's seconds last match of the season (pic Iain McAuslan)

West Ham Book Review: ‘An Irrational Hatred of Everything’ by Robert Banks

West Ham Book cover

BUCS: UEL bid for basketball glory

UEL's basketball squad are into the BUCS championship final

West Ham centre forward who helped Hammers to top of the table for the one and only time

Harry Obeney v Wolves
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists