All Points East: 10-day music and community festival returns to Victoria Park

All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2 with two weekends of world-class live music Pictures: AEG Archant

All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park this May with a multi-flavoured line-up of big-name music acts and a free community festival. Organised by AEG Presents, the 10-day event will take place between May 24 and June 2 following on from its successful debut in 2018.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Electric duo the Chemical Brothers will be headlining the main stage on Friday May 24 Photo: Callo Albanese Electric duo the Chemical Brothers will be headlining the main stage on Friday May 24 Photo: Callo Albanese

Last summer’s sell-out weekend shows established All Points East as a mainstay in London’s music calendar—and this year is set to be even more impressive.

The festival kicks off on Friday with three days of live music headlined by electric duo The Chemical Brothers, NYC rockers The Strokes and French pop singer Christine and the Queens.

Closing the festival on the second weekend will be hard rock headliners Bring me the Horizon and folk favourites Mumford and Sons followed by Bon Iver.

Hot Chip, Primal Scream, The Raconteurs, Interpol, James Blake, Architects, Dizzee Rascal and many more exciting names will also be taking to the stage to support the headliners.

Folk favourites Mumford and Sons will be headlining on Saturday June 1 Photo: Alistair Taylor-Young Folk favourites Mumford and Sons will be headlining on Saturday June 1 Photo: Alistair Taylor-Young

In the Neighbourhood - a four-day community festival bookended by the music-filled weekends - will also be returning in 2019.

Running from Bank Holiday Monday to Thursday, the programme will feature a variety of family-friendly entertainment and workshops hosted by local organisations from Tower Hamlets and Hackney, including outdoor cinema, dance, theatre, arts and crafts, sports and wellbeing and fun activities for kids.

Chisenhale Dance, Half Moon Theatre, Tower Hamlets Tennis, MoreYoga, Rich Mix, Hackney Arts, East End Film Festival, Upswing and a range of local breweries and street food traders are among the diverse roster confirmed for the week.

A new addition to this year’s weekday programme will be a craft beer festival on Bank Holiday Monday with 20 local brewers showcasing the best of their batches.

In The Neighbourhood will feature a variety of family activities and entertainment Photo: Rory James In The Neighbourhood will feature a variety of family activities and entertainment Photo: Rory James

All Points East is also partnering up with East End arts and music college ELAM to source local bands and music acts to perform throughout the week. A full events programme for In The Neighbourhood will be announced next month.

Event manager, Jenny Hamada, said: “Last year the weekday festival attracted thousands of people everyday, and this year we will be offering an even more exciting and varied line-up of local partners.

“Bank Holiday Monday was one of our busiest days, and with our new craft beer festival, we expect it to be even more of a success this time around.

“It’s a great chance to give something back to local residents and showcase some of the amazing local talent.”

The plans to give something back to the local community and enhance the positive effects of the event was one of the reasons why AEG was successful in securing a five-year contract from the Tower Hamlets Council in 2017.

This year, AEG and Tower Hamlets Council will be bolstering their efforts to reduce disruption to local residents and minimise environmental impact with a new and improved sustainability plan.

Mayor of Tower Hamlets, John Biggs, said: “I am pleased that following the success of All Points East last summer - with considerably improved management from the previous contract - it returns this year to the award-winning Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets.

“Using our park for well-managed events enjoyed by thousands of people while respecting our responsibilities to best manage disruption to local residents is the secret to continuing success.

“We worked closely with AEG to ensure local residents’ needs were considered at last year’s event and I am grateful for the attention they gave to this.

“Also returning this year will be In the Neighbourhood— a free event which attracted over 20,000 people daily, brought communities together in celebration, showcased some of the rich artistic talent and offered business opportunities to local entrepreneurs.

“These events also bring in vital income that helps protect the frontline council services residents rely on. I look forward to another successful festival this May and June.”

Further announcements of food traders, breweries and supporting music acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for All Points East festival are available from allpointseastfestival.com, where you can also find out more about the line-up.