Sunny mural at the Sundial adds splash of colour to Bethnal Green
- Credit: Ian Marriott-Smith
The sun is shining on Bethnal Green’s new mural on the wall of the Sundial Centre.
The 25ft-high "people's artwork" running more than 60ft along the two-storey building took volunteers 14 days to paint and adds a splash of colour to Shipton Street.
The day-care centre ran six workshops in the summer where attendees came up with the design with artist Rose Hill.
“This has given people connections, a sense of belonging and self-worth,” Rose said. “People designed their own parts of the mural after learning about pattern and design at the workshops to make sure the design was balanced and harmonious.
“But we didn’t only paint a massive wall mural and make a more cheerful and welcoming place. We brought people in the community together.”
The project was a collaboration between Sundial members, volunteers from the neighbourhood and the Co-Creative Connection of artists.
You may also want to watch:
The mayor of London’s office chipped in with £5,000 towards the fundraising, which reached £10,000 to make it happen.
Most Read
- 1 Man killed after fall from Bow tower block
- 2 14 charged with alleged drug dealing and money laundering offences
- 3 Two hospitalised as 60 firefighters tackle blaze in Stratford
- 4 Revealed: The most popular baby names in your area in 2020
- 5 Why some families can't leave Bow's 'dangerous structure' tower block
- 6 Panel finds gross misconduct proven against Pc arrested on suspicion of drug dealing
- 7 19 arrested and cash seized in East End dawn drug raids
- 8 Tower hamlets killing: £20,000 reward offered as two men sought for queries
- 9 Road and rail round-up: Disruptions to travel in east London this week
- 10 Families start moving out of unsafe tower block in Bow