Sunny mural at the Sundial adds splash of colour to Bethnal Green

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 12:28 PM October 19, 2021   
Shipton Street never looked so colourful

Shipton Street never looked so colourful - Credit: Ian Marriott-Smith

The sun is shining on Bethnal Green’s new mural on the wall of the Sundial Centre.

The 25ft-high "people's artwork" running more than 60ft along the two-storey building took volunteers 14 days to paint and adds a splash of colour to Shipton Street. 

Mural workshop at the Sundial centre

Mural workshop at the Sundial Centre - Credit: Ian Marriott-Smith

The day-care centre ran six workshops in the summer where attendees came up with the design with artist Rose Hill.

“This has given people connections, a sense of belonging and self-worth,” Rose said. “People designed their own parts of the mural after learning about pattern and design at the workshops to make sure the design was balanced and harmonious.  

“But we didn’t only paint a massive wall mural and make a more cheerful and welcoming place. We brought people in the community together.”  

Starting the mural that brought people together in Bethnal Green

Starting the mural that brought people together in Bethnal Green - Credit: Ian Marriott-Smith

The project was a collaboration between Sundial members, volunteers from the neighbourhood and the Co-Creative Connection of artists.

You may also want to watch:

The mayor of London’s office chipped in with £5,000 towards the fundraising, which reached £10,000 to make it happen. 

Volunteers working on 'the people's mural'

Volunteers working on 'the people's mural' - Credit: Ian Marriott-Smith

