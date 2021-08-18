Luxury clothing brand Hawes and Curtis opening store in Aldgate

Published: 12:03 PM August 18, 2021

Hawes and Curtis is to open in Aldgate - Credit: Hawes & Curtis

A luxury fashion brand that has served royalty and Hollywood stars for more than a century is opening in Aldgate.

Hawes and Curtis is setting up a branch in Fenchurch Street with its autumn collection on August 24.

The 3,600sq ft outlet is the second largest in the company’s chain of 15 branches after the flagship store in Jermyn Street, off Piccadilly Circus.

Getting ready for opening in Fenchurch Street - Credit: Hawes & Curtis

The former TM Lewin Fenchurch Street tailors' premises has been taken over and redesigned to target the City and upcoming east London markets.

Their most famous customer was Edward, Prince of Wales who placed his first order in 1922.

He later became King Edward VIII until his abdication in 1936 and granted the company its first royal warrant.

Other top clients included Lord Mountbatten and Hollywood elite such as Fred Astaire, Clark Gable, Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra. The store opened in the Piccadilly Arcade in 1913.