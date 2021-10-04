Banner to mark 85th anniversary of Battle of Cable Street
- Credit: CPGB
The 85th anniversary of the Battle of Cable Street, which stopped Mosley’s blackshirts marching through Whitechapel, is being marked by a commemorative banner created by today’s East End youth.
The banner is being unfurled today (October 4) in front of the permanent mural in Cable Street about the barricades.
A civic reception is also being staged at the former St George’s Town Hall by Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs with Interfaith Forum’s Rev Alan Green and the Cable Street Group.
In 1936, some 200,000 protesters from the Jewish and Irish communities initially blocked Whitechapel High Street to prevent a march by 2,500 blackshirts.
But the crowd got wind that the march was being diverted and 20,000 activists headed for Cable Street, where vehicles were overturned and paving stones ripped up for barricades.
Police trying to clear a path were met by a hail of missiles and protesters chanting: “They Shall Not Pass."
Around 175 people were injured, including police officers, and 150 demonstrators arrested.
But Mosley, who was held up at Tower Hill by police unable to clear Cable Street, was forced to cancel the march.
The retreat has gone down in East End folk lore in the 85 years since as a people’s victory against the rise of fascism.