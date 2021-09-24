News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Exhibition: Half Moon's 30th anniversary photos follow in 1990's footsteps

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 12:40 PM September 24, 2021   
Retracing footsteps of youngsters 30 years before in East India Dock Road... for youth theatre's 30th anniversary. 

Retracing footsteps of youngsters 30 years before in East India Dock Road... for youth theatre's 30th anniversary. - Credit: Emma Brown

An exhibition marking the 30th birthday of the Half Moon youth theatre in Limehouse has been extended after being postponed during the pandemic. 

It features photos from 1990 of the streets where it opened, which are on show alongside pictures of the same locations taken by the theatre's current members three decades on. 

Narrow Street then...

Narrow Street then... - Credit: Paul Moncrief

...Narrow Street now.

...Narrow Street now. - Credit: Emma Brown

It marks the 30th anniversary of the youth theatre, which should have been celebrated last year but the Covid lockdowns shut down all theatres and public places. 

East India Dock Road then...

East India Dock Road then... - Credit: Paul Moncrief

...East India Dock Road now.

...East India Dock Road now. - Credit: Emma Brown

The delayed exhibition has been extended to December 18, with more snapshots now online comparing street scenes by residents and professional photographers in 1990 to photos taken last year snapped by youngsters on a project with photographer Emma Brown. 

Half Moon is in White Horse Road, off Commercial Road.

Some of the youth theatre members snapping street scenes for Half Moon's 30th anniversary

Some of the youth theatre members snapping street scenes for Half Moon's 30th anniversary - Credit: Emma Brown

Docklands News

