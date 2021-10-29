Nelson sea shanties to be performed in Docklands after 200 years
- Credit: Museum of London
A collection of sea shanties celebrating Nelson’s battle victories discovered during last winter’s lockdown is being publicly performed for the first time in more than 200 years at the Museum of London Docklands.
The four songs were among papers belonging to Nelson’s mistress Emma Hamilton.
They were found by the museum’s librarian Lluis Tembleque Teres among the personal sheet music collection of the actress, who began an affair with Nelson after the Battle of the Nile in 1798.
The actress and the admiral shared liaisons at her cottage on the Blackwall waterfront — next to where The Gun tavern on the Isle of Dogs is today — before he was killed in 1805 at the Battle of Trafalgar.
“Working from home during lockdown was a chance to look at our special collections,” Lluis explained. “It felt like unearthing pieces of a remarkable life, pieces we didn’t know were missing.
You may also want to watch:
“The scores were composed by lifelong friends privately endorsing their relationship that the country at the time saw as a very public scandal.”
His discovery includes musical scores hailing Nelson’s victories at Cape St Vincent in 1797 and at Copenhagen in 1801 as well as the Battle of the Nile. One is based on words transcribed by Nelson who heard his crew chant them after one battle.
Most Read
- 1 Mapped: Possession of weapons across east London
- 2 Study asks: why are canals and rivers a watery lifeline during pandemic?
- 3 Stolen bikes being recycled in Mile End by police
- 4 Driver, 18, wanted for driving wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel
- 5 Has your bike been stolen? Police raid recovers 20 machines
- 6 Isle of Dogs man who murdered teenager at Crossharbour DLR sentenced to 27 years
- 7 Building new tower block starts on Limehouse Triangle 'wildlife site'
- 8 Man charged after triple stabbing on night bus in Mile End
- 9 19 arrested and cash seized in East End dawn drug raids
- 10 14 charged with alleged drug dealing and money laundering offences
The Guildhall School of Music stages the Saturday night performance in the museum at Canary Wharf’s North Quay on November 11. Tickets are £15.