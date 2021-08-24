Exhibition to open on how the Thames turned Britain into a global power
- Credit: Museum of London
The story of the sheer scale of the Port of London and how it turned Britain into a global trading giant is set to be told in an exhibition at the old West India Docks.
It aims to show how people and places on the Thames changed over the centuries and the impact they still have on London life today.
The display at the Museum of London Docklands in October includes live shipping trackers, showing the scale of Thames traffic with 50million tonnes of goods and 12,000 cargo vessels a year destined for or arriving from places around the world.
“The impact of the Port of London plays a vital role in our daily lives,” exhibition curator Claire Dobbin explained. “Our cultural landscape has been shaped by centuries of global exchange by people, products and ideas passing through which has influenced our language in the London we know today.”
The six-month free exhibition, bookable online, opens on October 22.
You may also want to watch:
The museum is in a disused quayside warehouse of the former West India Docks that traded from 1802 and closed in 1980 to make way for the Canary Wharf development.
Most Read
- 1 Crossrail hands over new Whitechapel station to TfL
- 2 Player recruitment has been excellent at Leyton Orient
- 3 New Whitechapel station ticket hall opens — but Elizabeth line still under wraps
- 4 Free festival at Victoria Park to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh
- 5 Gangland memorabilia auction at Blind Beggar for NHS goes 'Kraysy'
- 6 Police arrest man over 'possibly homophobic' Cemetery Park killing
- 7 Appeal to find missing girl, 15, with links to Stratford
- 8 Leyton Orient dealt a blow as Paul Smyth ruled out for a month
- 9 Appeal after sexual assault on Central line
- 10 Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Tower Hamlets