In conversation with Mr Motivator: how to achieve your perfect smile 

Dental Art Implant Clinics is helping Mr Motivator achieve his dream smile using implants and aligners to fix and straighten his teeth. - Credit: Oliver Dixon

TV personality Mr Motivator MBE, shares his journey to achieving the perfect smile.

“Well, for some time now, I had a missing tooth at the back of my mouth that was a bit of a nuisance for me. My teeth had then moved out of position as a result, and I wanted a long-term solution,” he explains.

The fitness instructor, also known as Derrick Errol Evans, rose to fame through television appearances such as GMTV in the 90s. He approached the Dental Art Implant Clinics in London in search of his dream smile.

“I wasn't happy with the way things looked and was experiencing some pain. Having seen another dentist, I was not getting an acceptable solution.”

Below, Derrick tells us about his treatment experience.

The friendly team of experts at the Dental Art Implant Clinics can talk you through your treatment options to suit your individual needs. - Credit: Getty Images

Q: What treatment were you initially looking for?

A: Aside from my missing tooth, I always wanted one of those dazzling, straight and white smiles, so I knew I would require some teeth straightening treatment before the implants as well.

Q: What was your first impression after meeting with your dentist at the Dental Art Implant Clinic?

A: My dentist, Dr Madalina, is lovely. She is both an incredible dental professional and person. From my initial consultation, she reassured me that I would be in safe hands – any questions that I had about the treatment, from the teeth straightening with aligners to the dental implants and everything in between, she answered in an easy and clear way. I came away feeling well-informed about my treatment options and what to expect moving forward.

Q: How has your experience with your treatment at the Dental Art Implant Clinic been so far?

A: I am currently just undergoing my aligners treatment, which so far, has been a breeze. I was told once the dental implants were placed, that there could be some discomfort, but it has been relatively easy and straightforward. As I always say – no pain, no gain!

"The attention to detail, the explanation of treatments, the friendly and knowledgeable staff and experts are just a few reasons why the Dental Art Implant Clinics were my first choice." - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Q: What are you looking to achieve with your treatment?

A: I am looking to achieve a strong and healthy smile. My goal has always been to live a healthy life and to motivate others to do so as well, whether it be with the help of exercising, eating healthy or other ways.

As we all know, dental health is incredibly vital– your smile brings happiness to you and those around you, so it's important to protect it.

Q: What are you most looking forward to after your dental implant treatment is completed?

A: Palmer [my wife] and I are having the time of our lives on this journey. In the end, we will both be more confident and much more willing to give a big open mouth smile to the family and to all my hard-working fans and followers.

Dental implants are a discrete and comfortable way to fix any broken teeth to perfect your smile and improve your confidence. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Q: How would you rate your experience with the team at Dental Art Implant Clinics?

A: Without a doubt, 10 out of 10. I highly recommend Dental Art Implant Clinics to anyone interested in improving their dental health. The team have been wonderful and for anyone who is concerned or anxious about the dentist, or undergoing treatment, you couldn’t be in better hands.

Q: Why did you choose Dental Art Implant Clinics for your dental needs?

A: The attention to detail, the explanation of treatments, the friendly and knowledgeable staff and experts who cover a range of disciplines from dental work to aligners and implants.

I knew I was looking for dental implant treatment for my missing tooth, and did my research accordingly - there were a series of recommendations for the Dental Art Implant Clinics that I could not ignore. It was a bonus that they have great dentists that can do aligners and implants as well.

To find out more, visit dentalartimplantclinic.co.uk or call 020 3322 3218. You can also visit the clinic at 91 High Road, East Finchley, London, N2 8AG.